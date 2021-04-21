11-Year-Old Texas Girl Suspended From School For “Politically Incorrect” Hairstyle

We all know that schools have rules that both students, parents and staff who work in them must follow to maintain order and peace within the institution; However, there are rules that go beyond the absurd and that even violate the rights of any human being.

It turns out that an 11-year-old girl from Troy, Texas named Maddox Cozart FShe was suspended for 10 days from her school because officials found her hairstyle to violate the district dress code.

Maddox, who is biracial because she has American and African American descent, she went to school a few weeks ago and with braided hair, because the little She told her mother that she combed her hair that way to learn more about her African heritage.

“It is disheartening. It’s a girl. A child shouldn’t have to go through this through their hair… This community is growing and we need to open up the change for others to come in. Let them know we accept them, ”said Hope Cozart, Maddox’s mom.

Hope indicated that she intends to take legal action against the school and the district, since it is not the first time that they have a problem with her daughter’s hair, because at the beginning of the year, the girl was also suspended for going to school with red hair.

She also hopes that Texas legislators will pass a law that allows her daughter to keep her hairstyle.

For their part, people from the school came out to say that Mrs. Cozart is making a small situation great and seeing things that are not, since her daughter must follow the school rules, like all other students.

“It is not a race problem. It’s a matter of rules, ”said a school supporter.

