11-year-old girl who escaped from kidnapper at bus stop in Florida fought like a soldier

Police authorities in Escambia County in Florida found that the 11-year-old minor who managed to escape from her abductor she fought like a soldier and deserves an award.

Video shows girl fighting off attacker until escaping

A video from a security camera disclosed by the authorities captured the heroic action of the young woman who after struggling with her attacker managed to flee.

The incident occurred on the morning of May 18 when a Hispanic traveling in a white Dodge Journey pickup stopped at a bus stop at Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

Man ran out of his truck to grab the girl

The man parks the vehicle at an intersection and runs over to the girl who was sitting on a grassy area.

Despite subject is armed with a knife, the victim struggles with the man until he falls to the ground.

Behind the failed kidnapping attempt, the man returns to his vehicle and leaves the area.

Suspect is Hispanic in his 40s and with a criminal record

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), which is investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping, reported that hours later they arrested a suspect. Is about a Hispanic man in his 40s with a criminal history for sex crimes. His name has not been released.

“She fought like a soldier”

“She fought like a soldier, and one of these days I will give her an award for fighting and fighting and fighting,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told the media.

Simmons further revealed that the attacker said a few words in Spanish to the victim; she did not understand them, but still felt uncomfortable by the approach of the suspect.

It was not the first time that the pervert approached the minor

The bailiff indicated that it was not the first time that the man approached the girl, and that about two weeks ago, he did the same while the girl waited at the bus stop. The circumstances of that first incident are unclear.

The girl, who lives approximately 100 meters from the bus stop, is safe with her parents.

If you have any information that supports the prosecution of this case, you can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

