11-year-old girl who avoided her abduction was inspired by the series Law and Order: SVU

Sometimes we find opinions on social networks of people who make fun when a director talks about working on a production that looks “realistic”. It does not matter if it is for film or television, many criticize that, for example, the Batman trilogy made by Christopher Nolan is the culprit that now many want to impregnate their works with greater realism. For a Florida girl, who only goes by the name of Alyssa, it was that factor that helped her flee from a kidnapper and also helped the authorities to track down her whereabouts.

An 11-year-old girl was saved from being kidnapped in Florida and gave the series credit Law and Order: SVU after leaving that encounter unscathed. According to CNN, Alyssa was alone at a bus station at 7 in the morning, waiting for the vehicle that would take her to school to pass. However, before the bus arrives, a video from a surveillance camera shows that a white vehicle stops and a man with a knife gets out of it, ready to take the girl away. She was playing with a blue slime, that jelly-like, stretchy mass that is so popular with children.

Alyssa caught sight of the man in time and ran, but he caught her. They both struggled for a few moments, because he was clearly trying to get her to the truck even by dragging her, but the girl fought at all times and they both fell to the ground. It seems that at that moment the kidnapper realized that everything could go wrong and decided to return to the truck and get out of there. The funny thing about all this is that if it were not for the same girl, the police would not have found the man a few hours after what happened.

What she relates is that after seeing the program Law and Order: SVU (Special Victims Unit) so many times, he learned that it is easier for the police to find a criminal if there was a specific clue that would allow them to differentiate him from other men. Alyssa was playing with that blue slime by the time this happened, and in the struggle it occurred to her that the best way to do it would be to make it as dirty as possible with the slime so that the police would find it easily.

And so it was, the tip he learned from the detectives of the famous television series allowed the police to find him a few hours later, and the police chief Chip simmons He later said during a press conference that “the suspect, at the time we caught him, had blue slime on his arms.” The suspect, a 30-year-old man, has been charged with three counts: attempted kidnapping of a minor under 13, aggravated assault, and assault, according to information shared by Today.

In Alyssa’s statements she also mentioned Olivia Benson, the main character of the series who is played by Mariska hargitay, saying she was sure Detective Benson would be proud of her. The actress was quick to respond and did so first from her Instagram account by sharing the news and dedicating a message to her, but later she was able to do it “face to face” in a virtual interview organized by Today, where the actress spoke with the girl 11 years and also sent him an autographed script for the program.

Alyssa, first and foremost, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe. And I am so honored to be a part of your incredible story. You are a BRAVE, strong and intelligent young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crime fighting gear! Take good care of yourself and others. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska.

