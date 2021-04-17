11-year-old girl went to live with her Hispanic “boyfriend” in Florida; three men arrested



Two of those arrested.

An 11-year-old girl who was declared missing in Florida was found in the home of a 22-year-old Hispanic whom she identified as her “boyfriend,” and police detained him for alleged child sexual abuse.

The girl was allegedly discovered at the home of Luis Alberto Encarnación in Tampa, a day after a Amber Alert in a desperate attempt to find her, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference.

“It doesn’t make sense for a 22-year-old man to be with an 11-year-old girl unless there are horrible things that would continue or happen there,” Nocco said.

Teenagers Reginald Clark (17) and Jonathon MacGregor (19) were also arrested, after they saw them go out with the girl of a establishment “7-Eleven”, according to Click Orlando. But it was not immediately clear if they were linked to Encarnacion.

The Hispanic was accused of abusing the girl, who had already been subjected to “numerous adverse childhood experiences”, between them that his father is absent and his mother is in jail, Nocco detailed. “In her mind, she thought Luis was her boyfriend,” the sheriff added. “We all know that is not real … What is real is that Luis acted as a predator of this little girl.”

“She has gone from one adverse childhood experience to another … She is looking for that stability, that rock, love, that caring nature that most children receive in life.” The girl, whose name was withheld to protect her, probably met Encarnacion on social media, added Nocco, quoted by the New York Post.