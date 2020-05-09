Strategy and action are the favorite genres for living adventures in the skin of Vikings.

With the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla the Vikings have returned to be on everyone’s lips but the truth is that the scandinavian culture from the 8th to 11th centuries is far from being strange to the world of video games. With this in mind, but also keeping in mind that the new game in the Assassins Creed saga still has a few months of work left, here is a list of some of the most interesting Viking games you can find on the market, and to appease your desire to create your own saga by fighting fiercely in the skin of the Vikings of Ubisoft.

There is other interesting proposals that are left out, but we would like to mention them equally, as is the case of the classic Age of Mythology, in which the Nordics were one of the available armies, Too Human by Silicon Knight, who leaned on Nordic mythology but with a perspective futuristic, or even the great Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze, which confronts us with a kind of Viking penguins.

Ancestors Legacy As the old and well-known adage quotes, here we have a game that is the same, but different, but the same. The work of Destructive Creations (authors of Hatred), Ancestors Legacy is also a strategy game that encompasses historical chapters with a good dose of Vikings, but unlike Thrones of Britannia, it is a smaller-scale proposal that somehow recalls a Company of Heroes.

For Honor It is not a video game focused on the culture of the Vikings as such, but one of its factions (Warborn) s that it is Scandinavian and its profile corresponds to that of corpulent warriors with a predilection for axes, shields and looting. This highly successful online combat game from Ubisoft talks about warriors whose clans are divided and then reunited by a flagship fighter, in the form of The Raider.

God of war More than the historical angle, God of War fits here for the mythological. Set in Norway, long before the Scandinavian cultures that gave pi to our galley existed, the God of War storyline rests on Nordic mythology, with references to Midgard, Alfheim, Helheim, Asgard, Freya, Baldur, to mention only Some. It is a love letter to the wild and visually spectacular part of Nordic mythology.

Hellblade Like God of War, Hellblade is compatible with this list because of the mythology it manages, not because of the culture, since its protagonist is Celtic. That said, and without a rush to go into too much detail, Vikings play a role in the narrative, as well as figures and places from Norse mythology. To top it off, Hellblade is an extraordinary linear action game, with an extraordinary atmosphere and an unusual but very valuable approach to the subject of mental health.

Jotun Perhaps the most unique proposal on this list is Jotun, a hand-drawn isometric action-exploration game with an outstanding art direction and dubbing islands, where you take on the role of a Viking warrior in search of redemption. Jotun is a short game, but beautifully designed, with puzzles and combat against gigantic elemental bosses that puts the art quota in a category focused more on the bloody angle of things.

Northgard By now, it seems clear that the preferred genre of developers with an appetite for Vikings is strategy because Northgard falls into that category, too, albeit with friendly art direction; on a smaller scale than the games we mentioned earlier, and with an emphasis on clan resource management and prosperity, rather than battles. Northgard is, in a nutshell, the Nordic and simplified version of The Settlers.

Rune In the same vein of Viking, although with higher quality, is the original Rune (not its sequel), an action game where you adopt the role of a Viking warrior who must fight his way through hell to exact revenge against the god Loki. It is a game with many years behind it, and it would be necessary to forgive some age-related defects, but it is a very interesting proposal that you can buy in digital stores for very little money.

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Also from The Creative Assembly, this strategy and management video game allows us to take control of Viking factions in the fight for control of the British Isles in the 9th century. True to the style of the Total War saga, here you will find large-scale battles where combat tactics are everything, but also the correct management of resources to grease the war machine.

The Banner Saga Beautiful to watch and delightful to play, The Banner Saga is a franchise comprised of three turn based tactical games, beautifully illustrated and with solid mechanics that put the player making difficult decisions. Set in a world of Viking fantasy, populated by humans and giants, The Banner Saga is the result of the odd union between an illustrated book of fairy tales and a deep video game.

The Lost Vikings We can’t close a list of Viking games leaving out a legend like Blizzard’s The Lost Vikings. This is a colorful and fun platform game for SNES, GBA and PC where you take on the role of one of three Vikings lost in time, each of whom had special abilities necessary to complete the levels. It’s not that easy to enjoy today, but you can see them fighting in Heroes of the Storm.

Viking: Battle for Asgard Great fun but also with its flaws, Viking: Battle for Asgard is a spectacularly bloody action-adventure game developed by Creative Assembly, a study specialized in strategy, but that also surprised us in the past with the terrifying Alien : Isolation. In Viking you will have to deal with fierce warriors in a proposed slash hack that does not forget Nordic mythology.

More about: Vikings.

