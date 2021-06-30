11 Recommended Readings Before Watching The Movie

With the MCU movie Black Widow releasing on July 9, this is a good time to read some of the biggest comics starring Natasha Romanoff.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a huge worldwide success. As the universe expanded, there have been various characters that have been around since the first movies and have become fan favorites. Black widow, played by Scarlett Johansson has been one of them since her first appearance in Iron Man 2 in 2010. Now she says goodbye to the MCU with a solo film that should have come much earlier, and that leaves her wanting to continue watching The spy in more movies, even in the form of prequels and stories not yet told, here we review the most important stories of the character in the comics that could serve as inspiration for the future.

11. Tales Of Suspense # 52

While Natasha Romanoff has already established herself as one of the MCU’s most beloved heroines, her comic book origins date back to 1964. Tales Of Suspense # 52 is Black Widow’s first appearance, and she debuted as a Russian assassin who was sent to assassinate Tony Stark.

Capturing Stark with her beauty, Natasha quickly became an interesting new character in the comics. It didn’t take long for this Russian spy to turn to the bright side. Although she would become an important heroine in the Marvel universe, it is to discover how her debut was in the comics of the house of ideas.

10. Daredevil No. 81

Some of the best Black Widow stories are when she teams up with other heroes to fight side by side. In this particular Daredevil issue, Natasha fearlessly saves the man just in time, bringing him ashore when he was drowning. The two heroes continue to fight together against a group of villains. Both characters are excellent fighters and can easily take on groups of criminals alone.

This number is a great story for both characters because they trust each other. And it reveals that Black Widow is a teammate you can trust and can be the perfect person to team up during a tough situation.

9. Avengers Nos. 43 and 44

These two issues of The Avengers focus on Natasha and her relationship with Red Guardian (a character we will see in Nat’s solo movie). The team made up of the most powerful heroes on earth have to rescue the widow when she has apparently been kidnapped by the Red Guardian. The Russian version of Captain America is not intended to harm Natasha, the two of them had been romantically involved in the past.

He simply wants to prove himself and fight Captain America, so he uses Black Widow as bait to lure the heroes into hiding. This story explores Natasha’s past and questions where her loyalty lies as she is torn between her past and current teammates.

8. No Place Like Home (2004)

The 2004 miniseries Black Widow explored Natasha’s origins and the darkness she endured in her past. In its next film, Marvel Studios explores some elements of its past. In Home Sweet Home, the Red Room stands out, where Natasha and other Russian assassins endured brutal training to turn them into ruthless spies and assassins.

The Winter Soldier is another character who has become one of the most loved by fans in the MCU, but his origin is also linked to the Red Room where he was trained and went on to train other assassins.

In this story Nat is out of the spy business, and all he wants to do is lead a normal life. A series of murders will return you to a native Russia you can barely recognize. You have the opportunity to get hold of this miniseries thanks to the reissue of Panini comics.

7. Witsi witsi spider

Another miniseries that reissues Panini comics containing: Marvel Knights: Black Widow 1-3, v2, 1-3 and

MAX Black Widow: Pale Little Spider 1-3 by Igor Kordey, Devin Grayson, JG Jones, Scott Hampton, and Greg Rucka.

Here Natasha’s past comes back to haunt her. Yelena Belova, another highly skilled assassin, believes that the title of Black Widow belongs to her. Yelena and Natasha trained together in the Red Room, so the two assassins have a common history.

Natasha’s past in Russia always comes back to confront her in one way or another. In this story, Natasha must face her equal and prove herself like never before. Yelena Belova will be in the next film and is called to fill the great void that Scarlett Johansson will leave when she releases her last film in the MCU, so this story is a must read to familiarize yourself with the tension between these two killers.

6. The Name Of The Rose

The Name of the Rose is an excellent story with Black Widow and several other heroes. After an assassination attempt, Natasha must put her skills to the test as she searches for who tried to take her life.

The mystery unfolds, taking the heroes to locations around the world as they attempt to solve the case. Black Widow must team up with Iron Man, Wolverine, and other characters while tracking down her attacker. This story features many memorable moments with Natasha acting as an excellent spy traveling the world with her life on the line.

5. The delicate threads of the cobweb

This incredible story dives deep into Natasha’s past in Russia. During her time as an agent and as an Avenger, Black Widow seeks redemption and atonement for her past. Before becoming a hero, she was a KGB agent and has done horrible things in the past for which she seeks redemption.

Incognito, Natasha returns to Russia, where she begins to uncover a conspiracy that would be catastrophic on a global scale. She must use all of her skills as an assassin and spy to stop this evil plan while she remains undercover. The delicate threads of the web highlight the best aspects of the character while telling a taut and compelling story. Available on Amazon.

4. Home sweet home

In this black story, Natasha seeks a peaceful life after her violent past as a deadly assassin. In Home Sweet Home, she will once again assume her role as an elite spy as she must track down a series of murders.

All of this leads Natasha back to Russia, where she must once again confront her home and her past as she tries to move on. Your new world collides with your past life in this exciting story. The upcoming movie clearly involves his past in Russia, which is why Home Sweet Home is a must-read for any fan of this character before the movie. This miniseries has also been reissued by Panini comics, along with its sequel.

3. Lethal origin

Mortal Origin is without a doubt the definitive origin story of Black Widow. Completing the journey from troubled past to irreplaceable hero, this epic tale packs a lot of heart and there’s no shortage of memorable moments.

This story features many great characters that Natasha has teamed up with. From her training in the Red Room to her time as an Avenger, Lethal Origin completely encapsulates the character and shows what makes her special.

2. Marvel Fanfare

By George Pérez, Ralph Macchio, Paul Gulacy, sign one of the most legendary adventures of The Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff is involved in a formidable plot that will take her across half the world, under the command of SHIELD, fighting against terrible enemies. These adventures have also been republished by Panini Cómics in 112 pages. So it’s never too late to catch up on the widow’s past in Marvel Comics.

1.Black Widow (New Series 2021)

This 120-page volume edited by Panini Comics includes issues 1 through 5 of Kelly Thompson’s (Captain Marvel) time in command of the character, alongside rising artist Elena Casagrande. The Widow has been a spy for most of her life. He has never stopped running, no matter which side he worked for. But now something has changed. Natasha feels… happy? Can retirement be compatible

Definitive with the deadliest woman on the face of the Earth?

And so far our recommendations, if you think we have missed any, write your comments.