11 practical cases of the DGT on the change to speed at 30km / h in the city | Motor

The casuistry on the change of maximum speed of circulation in the city from 50 km / h to 30 km / h by the DGT is varied. To such an extent that there are some municipalities that are considering raising the limit in some cases. Now, do you know how the limit changes depending on the type of road? We tell you about 11 typical cases.

It is clear that the speed limitation to 30 km / h in one-way lanes in the city has already entered into force and is here to stay. However, the cases where it involves several lanes, bike lanes or public transport, flyovers, is not so clear.

It is because of that The DGT has organized a manual of 32 practical cases that we summarize in the 11 most typical with a photograph of the type of road and the specific casuistry as well as the previous speed limits and those that correspond after the entry into force of the maximum speed of 30 km / h.

It is important that we are clear about the limits since fines can be between 100 and 300 euros if we drive at the old speed limit depending on the type of road.

As we see there is no variation in most cases where we had several lanes Except if the second lane is for public transport, such as on Gran Vía street in Madrid.

As we see in the different cases the difference is clear when it comes to single-lane roadways, or that they count as a single lane since the lanes reserved for other vehicles, either public transport or bicycles, do not count.

The motivation for this new limit is clear: road safetywhether it makes sense or not. Pere Navarro, director of the DGT, has commented that in the streets of cities, there are more and more actors and more interaction between them, so their safety cannot be guaranteed at speeds above 30 km / h.

In fact, in 2019, 82% of those killed in cities were vulnerable users, that is, pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.