11 plant foods that have more protein than chicken

And this amount of protein present in chicken does not have its equivalent in the plant world? Yes it does and in several cases even plant foods have more than the animal option, but it must be taken into account if the proteins are complete and obviously if it is healthy, convenient or realistic to consume 100 g of that plant food in question. With the latter we are referring to the fact that perhaps eating 100 g of peanuts is not highly recommended because, although we are providing the body with a not negligible amount of protein, we will also be giving it another negligible dose of fat, 43 g, which despite be monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, that is, of the good ones, they are still fats.

Regarding whether they are complete or not (the complete ones contain the 9 essential amino acids that our body requires and that we provide through the diet. The incomplete ones lack some amino acid or have all of them, but in an insufficient quantity), this obstacle is easily cleared combining the protein food preferably with a cereal, not necessarily at the same meal, but throughout the day. It is also possible to combine with nuts or seeds, but it is preferable to opt for cereal.

Next, we tell you which 10 plant foods have more protein than a chicken breast and, be careful, some are very low in fat, very interesting options if you want to reduce your meat consumption.

1. Textured soy

Textured soy is obtained from soybeans, more specifically from its flour and does not contain additives or colorants. Its composition highlights its high amount of proteins, 50 g per 100 food, they do contain all the essential amino acids, and their very low fat content, only 4 g. It is generally prepared by hydrating it previously with water or broth, as well as adding spices to give it the flavor, since it is like a sponge. Once hydrated, it is cooked as if it were minced meat, for filling lasagna, cannelloni, for making hamburgers, Bolognese sauce …

2. Soy flour

Soy flour contains 37.3 g of protein per 100 g and can be used to prepare pancakes, cookies, breads, pizza dough … As it comes from soy, the flour also has all the essential amino acids.

3. Lupine

Lupine is one of the legumes that contains the most protein, 36.17 g per 100. It is usually eaten as a snack.

4. Pumpkin seed

Did you know that pumpkin seeds have nothing more and nothing less than 30.23 g of protein per 100 g? It is a protein bomb that also provides good quality fats, calcium, vitamins and antioxidants. Of course, take them without salt or frying. Toasts in the pan without oil are very good.

5. Sunflower seed

The humble sunflower or pipe seed contains a good amount of protein, 27 g per 100 of this raw food. As with pumpkin seeds, it is better to eat them toasted or raw, over smoothies, salads, vegetable creams … but not with salt and / or fried.

6. Dry bean

The dried bean has more protein than its fresh counterpart. Its not inconsiderable 26.1 g of protein makes it a food to take into account.

7. Peanut

Although popularly treated as a dried fruit, the peanut is a legume and has 25.23 g of protein per 100 g. It is rich in good quality fats and contains potassium, vitamin E, zinc and omega 3. You can choose to take it raw, toasted without salt or in a cream format. Of course, in the latter case make sure that only peanuts or roasted peanuts appear on the ingredient list and consume in moderation.

8. Wheat germ

Wheat germ is rich in protein, 25 g per 100, and one of the most nutritious parts of this cereal. You can buy it in flakes and add it to smoothies, salads, omelettes, etc.

9. Seitan

Seitan is made with wheat gluten and is one of the most consumed preparations in vegetarian and vegan diets since it is cooked in a similar way to meat and contains a lot of protein, specifically, 24 g per 100 g. It is low in carbohydrates and fat. It is not suitable for coeliacs

10. Jewish pint

The black bean is one of the legumes that contains the most protein, 23.58 g per 100. With it you can prepare traditional stews, but also vegetable burgers, salads, soups, rice …

11. Boiled lentil

Lentils are a widely consumed legume in our country, it is nutritious, easy to prepare and cheap. Contains 23g of protein per 100g.