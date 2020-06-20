A baby shower celebration left 11 people infected with coronavirus, including the pregnant one, in San José, Costa Rica, reported Health Minister Daniel Salas this Saturday, June 20.

The official assured that the activity, carried out last week, was attended by more than 20 people. «We call everyone’s responsibility. There are spaces where the Ministry of Health cannot directly influence, if not through these calls for attention. Please, we all collaborate in the midst of this very difficult situation, which is the pandemic, ”said Salas.

Today 69 new cases of COVID19 are registered, for a total of 2127 confirmed cases. There are positive cases in 77 cantons, 1014 people recovered, 24,486 people have been discarded and a total of 34,946 samples have been processed. More info https://t.co/U2Gvn17zuC pic.twitter.com/gj9uNHpd1b – Costa Rican Ministry of Health (@msaludcr) June 20, 2020

Last Thursday, June 18, the Costa Rican authorities announced that 17 people were infected with Covid-19 at a party in Alajuelita. More than 50 people came to that celebration.

These 11 new infections are part of the 69 registered in that country this Saturday, and with which the total number rose to 2,127. Of this total, 944 are women and 1,183 are men.

Costa Rica, which was the first country to confirm the first case of Covid-19 in Central America, has recovered 1,014 patients and 12 have died: three women and nine men.

Increase of cases forces to suspend reopening

This week, cases of contagion in the neighboring country increased significantly, which prompted Health authorities to tighten sanitary measures to contain the contagion. On Friday, after announcing the highest number of cases recorded in a day (119) since the pandemic began, authorities announced that the third phase of reopening that they had announced the previous day was being postponed.

Within this new phase, which would start this Saturday, the opening of shops, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and museums was contemplated; the empowerment of services and masses and the extension of the hours of assistance to the beaches. All this was suspended until further notice.

It was also ordered to suspend the final of the soccer championship between Deportivo Saprissa and the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

“This number is not like to say ‘nothing happens and we continue with the opening schedule.’ It is all the matches in the final that are suspended, not definitively. We are hoping that the situation can be controlled, that we have a decrease in cases, “Salas said on Friday.