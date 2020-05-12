The arrested are accused of scam, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. To carry out their scams they used social engineering methods; specifically the call CEO scam, which consists of deceiving a high position of a company by means of an email that pretends to be its boss or CEO. In that email you are asked to carry out an alleged confidential and urgent financial operation to an account number, which actually belongs to the scammers.

Those arrested operated from Spain

The scammers had 150 bank accounts they have used to defraud companies in Italy, the Czech Republic, the United States, Lebanon, China, Kazakhstan or the Netherlands. In addition to the CEO method, they also used other phishing techniques to steal money.

The first complaints from affected users were recorded in mid-2018. Police tied up dots, and quickly detected that there was an organized group using the two techniques to steal money. The accounts had mules and straw men to hide the fraudulent origin of the money, and thus make it difficult to identify the scammers.

The network operated from Spain, and a total of 16 people. Twelve of them reside in Valencia, two in Ibiza, one in Palma de Mallorca and the other in Maspalomas. Of them, only 11 have been arrested as alleged perpetrators, while the other five people have been charged as investigated without arrest.

This scam can make you lose not only money

Phishing scams usually do not usually have a specific objective, but are sent in bulk to hundreds or even thousands of users. However, with the CEO scam, which is a variant of phishing, the targets are previously studied and selected. Thus, not only is it possible to scare an employee through a false order from his boss encouraging an alleged urgency to send money, but also confidential company information can be revealed.

In addition, the affected employee may not only have to face the problems of losing money for the company, but may cost him his position for not identifying the source of the information. No matter how careful they are, in the end there are many people who fall for the scam as seen in this case, with 2.4 million euros stolen.