Practical, easy and delicious: we separate pate recipes for those who don’t want to use the stove, but want to eat well!

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

The pate recipes are ideal for those who do not want to cook something very complex, but want to eat well. They serve as a barbecue accompaniment, as a starter to a complete dinner and even as a snack to snack on with a beer or wine. The pate has a thousand and one uses and different flavors to please everyone.

It does not stop there! This recipe is certainly among the most versatile you have ever known. The pave can be meat, fish, herbs, vegetables and even cheese. Combines with various breads, toast and crackers. In fact, is there anything easier and tastier than a pate?

Its base is creamy, usually made from mayonnaise, and is very easy to prepare. Are you curious? Check out the options of pâté recipes that we have separated for you who do not want to cook, but want to eat well!

11 pate recipes that are practical and easy to make

Onion pate

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 15min (+ 30min refrigerator)

Yield: 2 servings

Difficulty: easy

Onion pate ingredients

1 package of onion cream soup

250g creamy curd

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix the ingredients well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve immediately.

Pâté Ham

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 10min

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ham Pate Ingredients

200g of ham

1 tablespoon of margarine

Black pepper and salt to taste

1/2 can of cream

Preparation mode

Beat everything in a blender for 5 minutes or until smooth. Refrigerate and serve with crackers.

Mortadella pate

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 10min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Mortadella pate ingredients

500g of ground mortadella

1 package of onion soup powder (68g)

1/2 cup of chopped parsley

1 can of sour cream

Preparation mode

In a bowl, place the ingredients and mix well. Serve with bread, toast or canapés. If desired, decorate with parsley leaves.

Chickpea pate with sardines

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 20min (+ 2h rest)

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of chickpea pate with sardines

2 cups of cooked chickpeas

2 garlic cloves

1 chopped onion

2 tablespoons of oil

1/3 cup (tea) of water

1 small glass of mayonnaise (250g)

1 can of drained sardines

1 pinch of salt

Chopped green scent to taste

Preparation mode

Place the chickpeas in a bowl, cover with water and let stand for 2 hours to loosen the shell. In a saucepan over medium heat, fry the garlic and onion in the oil until golden brown.

Put the chickpeas, water and cook for 5 minutes. In a blender, blend the mayonnaise, sardines, chickpeas, salt and green scent until smooth. If desired, sprinkle with more green scent and serve with toast.

Pate with 4 cheeses

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 10min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pâté ingredients with 4 cheeses

1 glass of creamy curd (200g)

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

1 cup of crushed ricotta

1 cup of chopped gorgonzola cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and chopped parsley to taste

Preparation mode

Put the curd, sour cream, ricotta cheese, gorgonzola, parmesan and salt in a blender. Beat until smooth. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with toast if desired.

Raw carrot pate

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Raw Carrot Pate Ingredients

3 grated carrots

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 grated onion

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1/2 cup of chopped olives

500g mayonnaise

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients well. Serve immediately.

Black olive pate

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 15min

Yield: 12 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of black olive pate

1/2 cup chopped black pitted olives

1 cup of crushed ricotta

1/4 cup of iced milk

2 tablespoons chopped onion

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Preparation mode

In a blender, beat the olives, ricotta cheese, milk, onion, salt and pepper until smooth. Add the parsley and mix with a spoon. Pour into a bowl, cover and keep in the refrigerator until serving. Serve, if desired, with toast.

Pate 3 herbs

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 45min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pate ingredients 3 herbs

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 clove of crushed garlic

1 and 1/2 tablespoon dehydrated rosemary

10 fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon dehydrated sage

2 cups of Catupiry®

Rosemary for garnish

Preparation mode

In a frying pan over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the garlic for 1 minute. Add the herbs, Catupiry® and cook for 5 minutes.

Wait to cool and decorate with rosemary. Serve with toast if desired.

Smoked chicken pate

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 12 servings

Difficulty: easy

Smoked chicken pate ingredients

1 smoked shredded chicken

5 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 cup diced pineapple

1 pinch of grated nutmeg

2 tablespoons chopped fennel

Stems and leaves of fennel to decorate

Grated nutmeg for sprinkling

Preparation mode

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Decorate with fennel stems and leaves and sprinkle with nutmeg. Serve.

Yummy pate

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 15min

Yield: 7

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 cup (tea) of fresh cheese or ricotta cheese

200g of cream

1/2 cup chopped ham

Salt and black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons of fresh basil or 1 tablespoon of oregano

4 tablespoons chopped black olives

Preparation mode

Beat the cheese, sour cream, ham, salt and pepper to taste in a blender until you get a homogeneous cream and transfer to a bowl. Add the basil or oregano and the olive and mix. Serve immediately or keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. serve accompanied by toast. If desired, garnish with black olives and parsley when serving.

Corn pate

Kitchen Guide – 11 pate recipes for those who don’t want to cook

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 20min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Corn pate ingredients

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 cans of drained green corn

2 cubes of chicken stock

1 cup of fresh ricotta

1 can of sour cream

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Preparation mode

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil, fry the onion and corn until tender. Place in a blender and blend with the remaining ingredients, minus the parsley. After whipping, mix the parsley and serve with bread and toast if desired.

Tell us which of these pate recipes you are going to prepare today!

See too:

The foreigners’ team with the most goals in the history of the Brasileirão