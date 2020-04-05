BOGOTÁ (AP) – Eleven miners died and four others were seriously injured on Saturday in separate explosions at two coal mines, apparently from gas accumulation, in central Colombia.

At the site of the explosion, on the outskirts of the town of Cucunubá, in northern Cundinamarca, 10 miners died, and one more died when he was transferred to a medical center, authorities reported.

“Fourteen people were affected inside the mines, they have already rescued four, but there were 10 fatalities inside, but another died when she was being transferred to a hospital,” explained Catalina Georghe, director of mining safety and rescue at the National Mining agency.

Georghe added that authorities immediately launched an investigation to clarify the cause of the mine explosions, which appeared to be due to an accumulation of gases.

The Cundinamarca fire captain, Álvaro Fartán, told The Associated Press that with the support of some 50 people, from police, fire and civil defense rescue bodies, “we are evacuating the victims to take them to legal medicine for their autopsy. respect and the wounded have already been taken to medical centers, three of them very serious ”.

The accident was registered in the mines known as Cerros del Socavón de Veracruz.