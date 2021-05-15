11 Loki Comics You Should Read Before Watching The Series On Disney +

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is one of the most loved characters by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and premieres a series on Disney +

On June 9, Disney + premieres, Loki, its fourth series produced exclusively by Marvel Studios on the Streaming service, (before MODOK will arrive through STARZ, the platform’s adult channel, which will follow the adventures of the mythical villain of Marvel). For that reason in cinemascomics we are going to recommend 11 comics starring the god of deception so that you are more familiar with the mythology of comics and where the material on which the scriptwriters and producers have been based to develop it have been taken.

11. Caught By Loki, The God Of Mischief (1962)

Created by writer Stan Lee and Larry Lieber with cartoonist Jack Kirby, Loki made his first appearance in Journey into Mystery No. 85 from 1962, wearing a green-yellow suit and horned helmet very similar to the one the character wore in the first film. from The Avengers. The quintessential story of any fictional character, for obvious reasons, is their origin story, and “Trapped by Loki, the God of Mischief” describes Loki’s origin (albeit very briefly). Drawing inspiration from Norse mythology, he is presented as a being who was imprisoned inside a tree by the gods for his wrongdoings. This number also marks the first mention of Asgard and Heimdall in Marvel comics.

10. Thor No. 372-373 (1986)

Thor’s number 372 marks the first appearance of the Time Variance Authority. Not much has been revealed about the plot of the Loki series yet, but one of the few things that has been confirmed is that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) will be making their debut on the show and will be of great importance to it. The organization will certainly play an important role in any event that happens. Although they are not as prevalent as some of the other groups in Marvel comics like SHIELD or Hydra, they do have an important responsibility to act as weather cops.

9. The Fantastic Four Nº 353-354 (1991) and Annual Nº 27 (1994)

While the TVA first appeared in Thor, its history and goals as an organization were further explained in Fantastic Four Issue 353, when the team was arrested by the TVA for their alleged time travel crimes. . It is also revealed that its base is situated in a place called the Null Time Zone, which exists outside the flow of time.

This issue also featured the character of M. Mobius, a high-ranking TVA official who is portrayed in the series by Owen Wilson.

8. Loki: Blood Brothers (2004)

From Robert Rodi and Esad Ribic, 2004’s Loki was the character’s first solo comic series. While most of the stories related to him generally focus on his attempts to take down his stepbrother or take control of Asgard, this miniseries looks at what he’s like after Loki has his way. Looking at it from a different point of view than it usually is, the comic presents an unfamiliar side of Loki to readers, his motivations for why what he does, and his relationships with people, especially his brother. Panini on the occasion of the premiere of the series has reissued a volume that collects the entire series and you can get it at this link. A highly recommended work especially for the great illustration work of the artist Esad Ribic.

7. Loki: Journey to Mystery (2011)

During the 2010 Siege event, Loki was killed by the Void and from his death another Loki was born, a younger version of him who was more heroic and less evil (though still mischievous). This was a huge turning point in his character, and for a short time, he acted like one of the good guys. These noble actions were recounted in Journey Into Mystery issues 622-645 by Kieron Gillen, during the Fear Itself event and later, in the acclaimed Agent of Asgard series. Highly recommended the Marvel Omnibus, Loki: Journey Into Mystery that has launched Panini that contains not only the numbers from 622 to 645 Journey Into Mystery, which also includes Exiled One-Shot, New Mutants 42 and 43 and The Mighty Thor, in a volume of no less than 768 pages. You can buy it in this link.

6. Loki’s Trials (2011)

Loki’s second solo comic series, directed by writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Sebastian Fiumara, is more of a story about Loki from Norse mythology than the Marvel Comics supervillain. They’re the same in this context, but “The Trials of Loki” lacks the flashy visuals that are a comic book staple and explores the story of the God of Deception in more depth than ever.

5. Vote for Loki (2016)

In the pages of Vote Loki, the god of deception finally tires of trying to take over the world with the generic methods of villains and decides to become legitimate, as in the race for the presidency of the United States. From writer Christopher Hastings and artist Langdon Foss, the miniseries was intended to be a parody of the 2016 presidential election and is not directly tied to any canon comics history – it’s a fun read on its own merits. In fact, it has already been shown in the trailer that Loki will wear a suit almost identical to that of Vote Loki in the Disney + series. This miniseries can also currently be found in a single 120-page volume here.

Loki to premiere in June 2021 on Disney +

4. Loki: Sorcerer Supreme (2017)

The events of Loki will undoubtedly be related to the next movie of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madnessSo what better way to prepare for both of them than to read a comic about Loki becoming the Supreme Sorcerer. In Donny Cates and Gabriel Hernandez Walta’s Doctor Strange issue 381, we find Loki as the possessor of the Supreme Sorcerer’s mantle after he tricked Dr. Strange into abandoning him.

3. The Asgardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and 2

A space opera derived from Infinity Wars. Angela, Thor’s stepsister; The Valkyrie, together with the human with whom she shares a body; The Executioner, fresh out of Hel; Throg, the Thunder Frog; and The Destroyer, Asgardian armor built to bring down the Celestials, which is carried by a very young Loki, all of them form a new and formidable team. The series ended with the War of the Realms event. In the movie Avengers: Endgame, there was a nod at the end of the movie in the scene where Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy, when he renamed the group as The Asgardians of the Galaxy. You can find the two volumes collected in two 112-page volumes in Panini comics Vol 1 and Vol. 2.

2. Loki the god who fell to earth (2019)

Loki’s third and final solo series, written by Daniel Kibblesmith and drawn by Oscar Bazaldua, directly picks up the events of The War of the Realms, in which Loki played a major role. After killing his father Laufey and saving the day, he becomes the king of Jotunheim and the ice giants.

After his death in The War of the Realms, the reborn cheater learns a valuable lesson: don’t get caught. But now Loki has new responsibilities, and his brother Thor is not going to allow him to shirk them.

But unsurprisingly, a life of responsibility and peace doesn’t suit him, and he finds himself involved in various adventures that make him the God of deception. In this case, Panini has also reissued this entire stage in a volume of 120 that you cannot stop reading. You can get your tome here.

1. King Thor (2019)

From the hands of writer Jason Aaron and artists Esad Ribic and Ive Svorcina, King Thor revolves around an alternate reality version of Thor that is the future of Thor’s canon from the main Marvel continuity. While there are many comics that highlight the heroic side of Loki, King Thor, it is about how evil Loki can be. Known as King Loki and later obtaining the title of Loki the All-Butcher, he destroyed Earth and engaged in a million other heinous acts.

And so far our recommendation of Loki comics that you should read before watching the series that Marvel Studios will premiere on Disney +.

About the series

Retaking immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again). He is called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the sacred timeline, they give him a choice between these two options: Facing the elimination of reality or help catch an even bigger threat.

Remember the first chapter of the series premieres on Wednesday June 9 on Disney +, if you are not yet subscribed to the streaming platform you can do so here, and thus enjoy all the movies and series from Marvel studios.