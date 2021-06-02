11 Hottest Pillow Sex Positions

Even though sex pillows and sex wedges just kind of sit there, not vibrating or anything, they can make a huge difference in how sex feels. HUGE.

“Introducing a pillow, cushion, or wedge can allow people to explore new sexual positions,” says Janielle Bryan, MPH CHES, a public health practitioner and sex educator whose work focuses on community health. Body parts can get in ~ exactly ~ the perfect spots, you can get your ass in positions that normally wouldn’t be happening, and you can discover all kind of enchanting new angles.

If you’re looking to justify spendiness, sex pillows and their wedge cousins ​​can also be good for you, protecting your joints, reducing pain and avoiding strains. “Using these during sex can help alleviate the stress on our bodies of having to perform in ways that may be uncomfortable,” says Bryan. “Certain positions, while sexually satisfying, can be painful on pressure points, such as the knees, hips, back and neck.”

You don’t need a partner to enjoy the love of a pillow. Go ahead and bust one out when you’re by yourself. “Using a sex wedge during solo play can be incredibly helpful,” says Bryan. “The addition of an angled wedge lifts your body in the perfect position with less effort.” Some of ’em even have places that will hold a toy for you, because they can be thoughtful like that.

If you have roommates, or for whatever reason, don’t want to have a big ol ‘sex pillow sitting there on your bed, try one of these regular pillows that can double as a stealth sex pillow.

Because basically, “pillow = heaven. From a boost in your back, to underneath your head, or a cushion for your knees, a pillow can be a support to making your sexual experience more pleasurable, ”says Casandra Henriquez, dating and relationship coach.

The main point benefit getting body parts where they need to go, whether that’s getting the perfect angle that makes oral sex feel amazing or just making it easier for the person giving that oral sex. “At the end of the day, the key is to be as comfortable as possible. Place pillows on every point of your body that needs support. This way you can completely relax and enjoy the intimacy, ”says Katie Lasson, a clinical sexologist and sex, intimacy and relationship advisor at Peaches and Screams.

If you require more pillow guidance than “put ’em wherever,” here are some ideas.

1 The Rock-It Fuel

Flip a pillow onto a curved side and make it into a sex see-saw. Lie facedown with it under your hips for a rocking variation on doggie style or use it during oral sex to rock and glide your partner along your mouth (or you on their mouth — you’ll work it out).

2 Little Mr / Ms Drama-Free

A pillow that looks super innocent AND holds a big ol ‘wand vibrator? Yes, please. Straddle that sexy sexy pillow and hump away or lie on your side, wrap your legs around it and share a tender moment while it buzzes away obediently between your legs. Let a partner watch or keep that @ # $ # to yourself.

3 Pillow Bound

A pillow with built-in cuffs lets you be decently comfortable within the discomfort that is BDSM. Use the cuffs to bind ankles or wrists and see what awaits you. Is it a firm slap? A gentle lick up your inner thigh? The tickle of a toy near but not quite close enough to your clit? Guess you’ll just have to find out. (You can also opt to not see what awaits you. See also: comes with blindfold.)

4 Padded Doggy

Stack pillows high on the edge of the bed and lie your upper body down on them, recommends Rashawn Brewster, MS, LMFT, Co-Founder and Co-Owner with wife Lori of Elevating Relationships couple to couple counseling. Press your legs together to make it better, for you and for you partner if they have a penis. “The pillows pressing against her stomach while her legs are together, create an extra snug fit for the lucky partner from behind,” says Brewster.

5 Lazy Dog

“If your partner isn’t particularly well-hung, you might prefer this alternative to doggy-style,” says Ashley Harris, a sex and relationship Coach and author for BeyondAges. Lie on your stomach with a pillow under your stomach and a pelvis and press your legs tightly together. “This will increase your vagina’s tightness, providing a more snug fit that you’ll both appreciate. You might need another pillow to scream into! “

6 Pillow Pet

Tuck a fabulous vibe between two pillows, press your knees on either side and kneel over your buzzy love. Ride your hand’s-free lover solo or give your partner a show they will immediately add to their jerk off reel’s greatest hits.

7 the half pipe

Make a cylinder of pillows and straddle it. Put your favorite vibrator on your clit and press against it against the pillow — it’ll stay in place. Your partner kneels between your legs and slowly slides a finger inside one (or both) of your holes. Let them feel the squeezes of your orgasm around their finger because you are good like that.

8 the deep plunge

See what a difference geometry can make by propping some pillows under your butt during regular old missionary. But not just a few pillows, a ton (like, throw-pillows-on-a-department-store-display-bed amount), so your hips are even with his penis. Slide your ankles up by his neck and he can give you the kind of deep penetration that will make your eyes roll back in your head. If you can rouse yourself, feel free to self-stimulate as you wish.

9 Valley of Fire

Make a pillow valley with big stiff pillows under his back, then more under his bent knees and thighs. He sits in the little sex valley between. You get on your hands and knees straddle the other big stiff thing (dick joke!) Facing away from him. Removes the usual weird angle issues of reverse cowgirl and adds more precise internal stimulation.

10 the Rampage

The Rampage is kind of like making a grown up-pillow fort, but sooooo worth the extra set-up time. It’s extra good for men who are not huge down below because they won’t slip out, plus they have a free hand to stimulate you with hand or toy.

11 The Deep Dog

Put a wedge / heap of pillows at the edge of the bed (careful, now) but instead of lying over with your hips, prop yourself on your knees. If you fit, stretch down to steady yourself on the bed with your hands. He enters standing for a sensation akin to doggie but so …. much … more.

