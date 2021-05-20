11 Heated Sex Toys – 11 Best Self-Heated Vibrators

The best thing about sex is the fact that there are so many ways to have it. Different toys! Different locations! Different holes! And as soon as something starts to get stale or you’re just in the mood to switch things up, there’s a whole, sexy world out there just waiting to tantalize you.

So let me put you on to your newest obsession in case that is where you’re at right now: warming sex toys. They’re the best way to heat things up in the bedroom — like, literally.

Basically, they’re just sex toys that have a warming unit built inside that heats up the insertable end of the toy. But don’t worry, they aren’t going to completely burn off your insides. Most are only at or barely above body temperature — meaning around 100 to 104 degrees, says Taylor Sparks, erotic educator and founder of Organic Loven.

And in addition to keeping your insides feeling all warm and cozy, there are a lot of other benefits to adding a heated vibrator to your collection.

For one, “they increase blood flow to the genitals, relaxing the muscles to help alleviate soreness, pain, and stress — all of which help elevate levels of arousal,” says Tiana GlittersaurusRex, a polyamorous educator and co-founder of The Sex Work Survival Guide.

They also help if you have endometriosis, are recovering from sexual trauma, or suffer from menstrual cramps, since they can help ease tension during sex.

So whether you want a simple clitoral stimulator, a wand vibrator, or a toy that can be controlled from afar for a long-distance relationship, here’s 11 of the best heat-warming vibrators your toy drawer is begging for you to buy.

1. Drift by Lora Dicarlo

Okay, so this one may or may not be the GOAT. The ergonomic clitoral and internal design hits all the right spots for some serious pleasure. With seven intensity settings, three vibration patterns, and the warming feature that reaches just above body temperature, it’s great for everyone from pros to beginners.

2. Svakom Emma Neo App-Controlled Warming Wand Vibrator

This bb offers five vibrating patterns, five intensities, and an “Intelligent Mode” which will take you from foreplay to orgasm — fast. It also has an app-controlled option so your partner can make you orgasm wherever, whenever.

3. Whisper Heated Bullet Vibrator

This bullet vibrator is a forever favorite thanks to its low price and impressive power. The quiet (like, actually quite) vibe is as discrete as they come and offers two different speeds and intensities. It also features a pinpoint tip that heats up to increase blood flow and circulation.

4. Jack Rabbit Heated Rabbit Vibrator

Jack Rabbit Heated Rabbit Vibrator

With seven different vibrating functions, three thrusting speeds, and a curved tip, this Rabbit vibrator is a dream for all sorts of stimulation. It offers 2.5 hours of waterproof vibration with one charge, and it only takes four minutes to reach its maximum temperature so you don’t have to wait long to feel all the things.

5. Zalo Temptation Heating Bullet Thruster

The Zalo Temptation toy is honestly so gorgeous, you might orgasm at first sight. If not, its six different thrusting modes and pre-heating function will definitely do the trick. The quiet motor makes it discrete enough to use whenever, and the silky smooth coating is as comfortable as it is pretty.

6. Tilt by Lora DiCarlo

Tilt by Lora DiCarlo

The sleek vibrator warms up to a nice 104 degrees to keep things heated. And since it has two (yup, two) independently controlled motors, it delivers equally powerful, rumbly vibrations both internally and externally. Oh, and the unique, contoured design helps it stay in place so you can let it run through its seven intensity settings and three vibrating patterns while your hands are busy elsewhere.

7. Anya Warming Silicone Vibrator

Anya Rechargeable Warming Silicone Vibrator

When I say there are tonnnns of ways to use the Anya vibrator, I mean there are literally tonnnns. The ribbed design takes your internal stimulation to the next level, and the warming function gets up to just over 100 degrees to match your body temperature. Since it’s waterproof and USB rechargeable, you can play with it anywhere from your bed to the bath, and then plug it in between sessions for a quick reboot.

8. Fantasy for Her Warming Remote-Controlled Clitoral Stimulator

Fantasy For Her Warming Remote Control Stimulator

It’s honestly hard to decide what I love most about this rechargeable, hypoallergenic, multi-purpose Fantasy vibe. Is it the hands-free remote that can easily be used for partner play? Is it the 20 different vibration functions? Or is it the fact that it can stimulate all the internal and external hot spots? Unclear.

9. Pretty Love Antony Heating Vibrator

Presenting: A quiet, silicone wand, that has five speeds, seven different functions, and is USB rechargeable. Since it’s one of the hotter toys though — literally, it heats up to 118.4 degrees — you’ll want to test it on your wrist before turning the temp up all the way.

10. Confidence Pre-Heating Wand Massager

Confidence Pre-Heating Wand Massager Fantasy Violet

With eight vibration modes — seven basic modes and one “mix” mode, the Confidence pre-heating wand provides something for everyone, and looks good while doing it. Plus, it features a 360-degree bendy, flexible head that comes in beautiful, body-safe silicone.

11. Realskin Warming Penis Vibrator

Realskin Warming Penis Vibrator

One reason many people love heated vibrators is because the warm temperature feels much more life-like than your standard cold toy. And so if you want the real deal, this vibrator is as close as a toy gets to the real thing. It looks and feels just like a penis, except maybe better, since it has 12 different vibration functions and is USB rechargeable so it’s ready to go when you are. It quickly heats up to 113 degrees with the press of a button to help stimulate your muscles and ease your tension.

Rachel Varina Rachel is a full-time freelance writer covering everything from the best vibrators to the best TV shows to watch with your family.

