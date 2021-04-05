11 health zones and 10 municipalities have the perimeter closed

The Madrid’s community wide from this monday mobility restrictions to six basic health zones (ZBS) and three locationsTherefore, a total of 11 zones and 10 localities will be closed perimeter in the region.

From 00:00 hours this Monday until 00:00 hours on April 19, the areas of Las Margaritas, in Getafe, will be restricted; San Fernando, in San Fernando de Henares; in Madrid capital those of Alameda de Osuna (district of Barajas), Rejas (district of San Blas-Canillejas) and Chopera (district of Arganzuela); and the basic area of ​​Villaviciosa de Odón.

Also from today and for two weeks the entrances and exits will be limited except for justified reasons in the towns of La Cabrera, Moralzarzal and Colmenarejo.

Almost 324,000 citizens live in these new areas, 4.9% of the total in the region, and account for 7.4% of the cases in the last 14 days.

Likewise, the restrictions remain until Monday, April 12 in the basic areas of Valle de la Oliva (Majadahonda); in Madrid capital in the areas of Núñez Morgado (district of Chamartín), Virgen de Begoña (district of Fuencarral-El Pardo), Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo (both in the district of Vicálvaro); and in the towns of Navacerrada, Paracuellos de Jarama, Villanueva de la Cañada, Navas del Rey, Santos de la Humosa, Torrejón de Velasco and Chapineria.

The Community of Madrid maintains the prohibition of meetings of non-cohabitants in homes, except in the case of care for third parties (elderly, dependents, minors or vulnerable people).

In this sense, the Ministry of Health recalls that 80% of covid-19 infections occur in the family and home.

The limitation of night mobility also continues from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. and that the hotel and restaurant sector can remain open until 11:00 p.m., the entry of new diners after midnight is prohibited. 22:00 hours.