11 free applications and games in the Play Store for a limited time and to download now | Technology

Mondays are less Monday if we can save some money on applications within the Play Store. We have selected the games, icons and applications that are on sale and you can download completely free.

In the Play Store there are always applications with discount or on sale, but the biggest offer is to offer free content. We have gone out in search of the best of the best and what we have found are several games, a couple of applications and some customization packs that you can add to your library without spending a penny.

Of course, you are going to have to be fast. All this content is free for a limited time so what you should do is install these applications as soon as possible in order to keep both games, applications and icons forever. We are going to leave you a link to the Play Store under each title so that it will be easier for you to get hold of the content.

Applications

The Lighthouse Journal

This application is very interesting, although it may not be for all users. The content is an adaptation of a collection of poetry whose main axis is the experiences of three lighthouse keepers at the end of the world.. It is an exciting journey full of literature, photographs and reflections.

Note Recognition

Music is wonderfully complex and many students need help. This application is capable of converting the music you listen to into sheet music and with it later facilitate the reading by the users. In addition, it works as a tone detector and frequency analysis.

Games

Hop dash

This game borrows the mechanics of Super Mario: we are an individual in a hostile world in which we advance horizontally jumping on enemies and without being able to go back. It’s perfect for hanging out and not thinking too much.

Raising VIP Zombies (Grow Zombie)

A strategy game that uses zombies as its main reason for the user to interact and with the environment. The intention is for the player to generate his own zombies through in-game research and to be able to overcome the enemies.

Neo Monsters

This game is a mix of an RPG and Pokémon. The player has to move through a world in which monsters appear and capture them and then face other users, there are 1000 monsters so the content is enough to stay entertained for several sessions.

Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker

The truth is that this game is funny, its premise is “Do you want to be your own boss?” and takes it to the extreme. It’s a clicker so don’t expect exceptional gameplay, but at the same time it can serve as a hobby for anyone who has a few dead minutes.

Super Hero Factory Inc Pro

In this game you play the role of a scientist who has to create different superheroesIt is also a clicker and the fun is that you have to train these superheroes while we face villains or problems within the laboratory.

Sword Knights: Idle RPG (Premium)

This RPG focuses on collecting swords and improving them in order to overcome the different monsters that appear while exploring the map.. The truth is that for any user who is fond of accumulating objects, it can be a good game to pass the time.

Personalization

Pixly Limitless Fluo – Icon Pack

The design of This icon pack has as its premise to offer a lot of contrast and that is why he uses black to accentuate the tones. It is a style that goes well with dark backgrounds and violet or bluish tones.

Caya Icon pack

This pack has a lot of personality, the icons look old and modern at the same time. What’s more, the tones are desaturated and that allows them to have a worn appearance and can be better combined with any type of background.

Lines Square – White Icon Pack

In this pack, the white color and the lines prevail, all the icons are made up of lines and there is no fill color. It is perfect for a monochrome customization in which the contrast between black and white is sought.

