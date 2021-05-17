11 free Android apps and games for a limited time this week | Technology

From time to time in the Play Store games, applications and free icons appear. The Android store has these types of offers for users to visit more, so we have done this and we have selected the best for you.

In the Play Store there are always applications, games and customization packs completely free, all you have to do is be careful to wait for the right moment to hit the download button. But since being attentive is complicated and takes time, We have decided to collect the best offers and make things easy for you.

We have focused on games, although there are some applications and a couple of icon packs. We did not want to flood you with games with mediocre graphics or that seem developed as a joke, we have looked for the best of the best and we hope you enjoy them.

Applications

Science for kids

This application is designed for children to learn science in an enjoyable way. It has no ads or in-app purchases. And the only drawback is that it is in English, although this can also help them learn English.

It is available within two days and you can download it from the following link.

Games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD

The title of this game says it all, the mechanics of which it consists is to eliminate hordes of constant enemies using different equipment and materials. The interesting thing about this game is that it has very good resolution graphics.

It is available within four days and you can download it from the following link.

Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner

This game is an RPG that has the addition of speedd, that is, the character has to advance quickly throughout the map eliminating the enemies that are put in front of him.

It is available within three days and you can download it from the following link.

Evertale

This RPG inherits the concept of PokémonIt is about catching monsters to become companions and fighting battles with them to advance the general plot of the game.

It is available within three days and you can download it from the following link.

Rogue Master – The Seven Artifacts

In this RPG you will face dangers such as spiders and countless monsters inside catacombs, forests, pigsty and prisons. The mission is to overcome all adversities and reach the end.

It is available within four days and you can download it from the following link.

Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG

Unlike previous games, this is a JRPG and, for those of you who don’t know, it means that it has been developed according to the canons of Japanese RPGs. Being done this way has a certain Final Fantasy air and, therefore, those who are fans of this saga can find entertainment in this game.

It is available within four days and you can download it from the following link.

Fire Free Fall Pro

Although the graphics may seem somewhat mediocre, the important thing about this game is the playability, because what he asks is to jump with precise attention at all times to advance.

It is available within four days and you can download it from the following link.

Monster Slayer Pro – Archers, Game, Shooter

A shooting game is essential in these compilations, although this is not so pigeonholed in shooters, has a variety of weapons and enemies to shoot at.

It is available within two days and you can download it from the following link.

Swingman star

A vertical game in which we will help a ninja to jump and overcome obstacles to get coins and thus be the richest of all.

It is available within four days and you can download it from the following link.

WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG

This game is a mix of RPG and puzzle in which each character has different abilities that are influenced by the type of object they have.

It is available within six days and you can download it from the following link.

Personalization

Ripped Icon Pack

Personalization makes an Android terminal unique, in this case the icons have an aesthetic in which they seem to have been scratched and they are not complete. The truth is that they are interesting and quite curious.

It is available within five days and you can download it from the following link.