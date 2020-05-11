The new generation of consoles is getting closer and Microsoft It has already started to get our teeth out with the first Xbox Series X Third Party games with its latest Inside Xbox. It is clear that the quality of video games are key to the success of a console and after seeing what the company is preparing for its future machine, it has occurred to us that Microsoft could rescue some franchises that have passed leaving quite good taste for previous generations of Xbox to attract fans and, by the way, introduce them to younger gamers. Therefore, today we bring you 11 forgotten sagas that Microsoft should recover on Xbox Series X.

Banjo-Kazooie

When Microsoft was done with Rare, the fans of the developer began to dream of the return of its big brands. One of the first to come to mind for all of us was Banjo-Kazooie and not without reason. We are talking about one of the most solid 3D platform sagas of all time, with great success in the Nintendo 64 era, a console for which two installments were released (Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie). Later, we saw several chapters in Game Boy Advance, but with the arrival of the license to Microsoft only the discreet one was released Nuts & Bolts for Xbox 360 in 2008. Since then we have not seen this curious duo jumping again, although we have received Yooka-Laylee, his spiritual successor, but Xbox series X could be the ideal console for the return of Banjo-Kazooie.

Blue dragon

Although he did not get the expected reception, Blue Dragon was a great Xbox 360 exclusive JRPG. Unfortunately, the discreet commercial success prevented us from enjoying the sequel that everyone who played Blue Dragon wanted. With the launch of Xbox Series X just around the corner, Microsoft has assured that it wants to give more importance to the Japanese market and develop Blue Dragon 2 It could be a good example of this. A new installment of this exclusive brand of your console could attract a lot of attention in the eastern market and, in addition, get the eyes of western users who opted for PS4 instead of Xbox One because of the lack of titles of this cut on the microsoft machine get stuck in X series for the new generation.

Conker

We have spent years with the fly behind the ear by the so rumored return of Conker to the videogames. The most irreverent squirrel in the world could bring fresh air to the genre of action platforms with a new installment for Xbox Series X loaded with references to pop culture, light-hearted shootings and many swearwords by an endearing and furry character. And the fact is that the squirrel that has been missing as the protagonist of its own adventure since 2005 when it was launched is much missed Conker Live & Reloaded for the first Xbox. Admittedly, we’ve seen Conker make Project Spark or HoloLens cameos, but it’s not the same.

Dino Crisis

The saga Dino Crisis It was born on PlayStation, where we could enjoy two fantastic installments of this survival horror saga with dinosaurs. To the surprise of many, when Capcom decided to develop Dino Crisis 3, He did it exclusively for Xbox, bringing with it a change in the setting and in the protagonists that fans of the saga never finished receiving well. That of being in space fighting against giant dinosaurs did not work as Capcom He hoped, but the arrival of the new generation would be an ideal opportunity to redeem himself. Of course, taking into account the latest movements of the company, which has been successful with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, everything points to the fact that it would be a revision of the first Dino Crisis what we would see if it decided to revive the saga.

fable

For many years, the saga fable It was one of the flagships of the Xbox brand alongside Halo and Gears of War. Unfortunately, the closure of Lionhead Studios in 2016 it also meant the cancellation of Fable Legends, the title that was going to bring with it a revolution to the franchise by adding a very interesting multiplayer factor. Since then, Fable has remained in the shadows waiting for Microsoft to decide to rescue her, being Fable III the last delivery that hit the market 10 years ago. Luckily for fans, the Xbox Series X announcement has brought with it strong rumors about the possible development of a new chapter of Fable that is said to be presented this summer. We cannot yet assure that Fable 4 It is in development, but we do think that the new Microsoft console would be the ideal place to play it.

Jade Empire

We have already spoken before about Microsoft’s desire to make the eastern market more content with Xbox Series X and the rescue of Jade Empire could greatly help it. Originally developed by BioWare For the first Xbox in 2005, this action RPG took us to ancient China for an adventure full of charm and martial arts. Its exciting history and multiple decision-making options amazed many and would certainly do so again with a continuation that could well come in Xbox Series X.

Kameo

We could say that Kameo: Elements of Power It was the last great adventure developed by Rare and the only one that remembered the great quality of the study classics once it became part of Microsoft. This 3D platformer title for Xbox 360 put us in the shoes of an elf capable of transforming into various creatures with elemental powers to overcome the different challenges she faced. There was a second installment in development, but never saw the light. Maybe that intention to reach a wider range of people with Xbox Series X makes Kameo 2 recover from the trunk of Microsoft memories.

Lost Odyssey

We are facing another one of those titles that, inexplicably, never received a sequel despite the insistence of the users. Lost Odyssey was a classic cut JRPG developed by Mistwalker (the same as Blue Dragon) for Xbox 360 that clearly drank from the best titles of the genre like Final Fantasy, something not unusual since Hironobu Sakaguchi was its maximum responsible. Unfortunately, the immortal Kaim Argonar, protagonist of the adventure, fell into oblivion and we have not heard from Lost Odyssey again. Of course, his surprise return could be key for the Xbox Series X to find a place among fans of Japanese role-playing games and RPGs with turn-based combat, so there is no doubt that Microsoft should regain this mark.

Ninja gaiden

In the mid-2000s Microsoft recovered the saga Ninja gaiden with a reboot that tested the skills of gamers on Xbox. The result was so satisfactory that in 2008 Team Ninja prepared its sequel for Xbox 360. Subsequently, the saga became cross-platform and both Ninja Gaiden III how Yaiba Ninja Gaiden Z They were also launched on other systems, but since the arrival of the latter in 2014 we have not heard from the franchise again. And although Team Ninja seems more focused on the Nioh saga at the moment, we cannot rule out that Microsoft insists on resurrect Ninja Gaiden on Xbox Series X as you already did with your first console.

Perfect Dark

Another forgotten Rare classic that Microsoft should get back on Xbox Series X is Perfect Dark.. The original installment of the FPS saga fascinated everyone on Nintendo 64 and although Perfect Dark Zero for Xbox 360 was not up to scratch, thinking about the possible return of our beloved Joanna Dark in the new generation excites us. The power of Xbox Series X could offer a few phases of first-person shooting of heart attack and the charisma of good Joanna Dark It could differentiate this new Perfect Dark from the rest of shooters that exist today. And if that multiplayer from the first installment were recovered in which the second player controlled the enemies of the main campaign jumping from one to the other when they died, it would be milk.

Project Gotham Racing

Okay, Microsoft already has Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon when it comes to racing games, but it’s about time to bring back the saga Project Gotham Racing. The four titles developed by the now disappeared Bizarre Creations Between 2000 and 2007 they offered us an arcade game based on skidding at full speed that made each race fill our bodies with adrenaline. Its gameplay was its main attraction and the new generation may need something like this to get hooked on speed arcades again.

And up to here 11 forgotten sagas that Microsoft should bring back on Xbox Series X at our discretion. Of course, the history of Xbox has many other brands that have been missing for years, so you can explain which ones you would like to see again on the new generation console from Microsoft. To tell us you can use the comments section that you will find a little further down.