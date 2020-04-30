Have fun at home making these easy pizza recipes that are amazing!
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
To relax a little at home after a busy day or studying, going to the kitchen and preparing something can be an extremely relaxing and fun activity, almost like therapy. And why not take advantage of one of those days and make a pizza night at home?
There is nothing better than eating a good pizza, having a wine, watching a series to distract yourself a little, is there? So, forget that delivery, save the pizzeria menu and try to venture into the kitchen with easy pizza recipes that will make your night much more special. And do you discover a new hobby or a fantastic ability to make pizza dough? Just trying to find out, right?
Check out 11 easy pizza recipes that the Kitchen Guide has selected for you to have a real night as a pizzaiolo in the comfort of your home. We separate simple and easy ideas, which save time and guarantee incredible results. Separate that Italian soundtrack and write down the recipes!
11 easy pizza recipes to make tonight
Pizza 4 cheese blender
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 40min
Yield: 4 servings
Difficulty: medium
Pizza ingredients 4 blender cheeses
1/2 cup of tea
1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of wheat flour
1 egg
1/2 tablespoon of baking powder
2 tablespoons of oil
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1/2 cup of grated mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup of grated cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup of crushed gorgonzola cheese
Oil and flour for greasing
Oregano for sprinkling
Method of preparation
In a blender, beat the milk, flour, egg, yeast and oil until smooth. Pour the dough into a large, greased and floured pizza pan and bake in a high, preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven, spread the oil, the mozzarella, the cheese, the parmesan, the gorgonzola and sprinkle with oregano. Return to the medium oven and bake for another 20 minutes or until the dough is crispy and the cheese is lightly browned. Serve immediately.
Homemade vegetarian pizza
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 1h (+ 40min rest)
Yield: 4 servings
Difficulty: medium
Homemade Vegetarian Pizza Ingredients
2 cups of wheat flour
1 spoon (coffee) of salt
1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)
1/2 cup of cooked and chopped spinach
2 tablespoons of oil
1/2 cup (tea) of cold water (approximately)
3 tablespoons of tomato sauce
Wheat flour for flour
Filling
200g buffalo mozzarella
1/2 cup of dried tomatoes
1 cup of sliced heart of palm
100g of grated Parmesan cheese
Black olives and fresh basil to garnish
Method of preparation
In a bowl, mix the flour with the salt. Add the crumbled yeast, the spinach and stir until a homogeneous mass is obtained.
Gradually add oil and cold water, kneading until a smooth dough forms. If necessary, add more water. Form a ball, cover and let stand for 40 minutes.
Open the dough on a floured surface until it forms a large disc.
Place in a pizza pan, pierce the dough with a fork, spread the tomato sauce and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 10 minutes or until firm, without letting it brown.
Remove from the oven and spread the buffalo mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, heart of palm and parmesan. Return to the oven for another 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and decorate with olive and basil before serving.
Mozzarella pizza in pressure cooker
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 1h (+ 20min rest)
Yield: 2 units
Difficulty: easy
Mozzarella Pizza Ingredients in Pressure Cooker
1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)
1/2 cup (tea) of warm water
2 teaspoons of oil
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 pinch of salt
2 cups of wheat flour
Oil for greasing
Filling
1/2 cup of tomato sauce
400g grated mozzarella cheese
50g of grated parmesan cheese
1/4 cup (tea) of green olives
Oregano to taste
Method of preparation
Mix the yeast with the warm water until it dissolves. Add the oil, sugar, salt and stir.
Gradually add the flour and knead with your hands until the dough is soft and elastic. Cover and let stand 20 minutes.
Divide the dough into 2 portions and roll it in a circle. Place in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes.
Grease a pressure cooker with oil and heat. Put the pasta, distribute the tomato sauce, the mozzarella, the parmesan, the oregano and the olives on top.
Close the pressure cooker and cook for 5 minutes after starting to sizzle.
Turn off, wait for the pressure to come out completely and open the pan. Serve immediately.
Blender pepperoni pizza
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 40min (+ 20min rest)
Yield: 6 servings
Difficulty: easy
Blender pepperoni pizza ingredients
1 egg
4 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 spoon (coffee) of salt
1 cup (tea) of warm milk (approximately)
1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)
2 cups of wheat flour
Oil and flour for greasing
Roof
4 tablespoons of ready-made tomato sauce
1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese
2 slices of sliced pepperoni sausage
1 sliced onion
8 green olives
Oregano to taste
Method of preparation
Beat the egg, oil, sugar, salt, milk and yeast in a blender until smooth.
Add the flour and beat for another minute. If necessary, add more milk.
Pour into a greased and floured 30cm pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 20 minutes.
Place in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and spread the tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and onion over the dough.
Return to the medium oven,
Pizza garlic and oil
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 1 am
Yield: 8 servings
Difficulty: easy
Pizza Ingredients Garlic and Oil
4 sliced garlic cloves
1/4 cup (tea) of olive oil
1/2 can of ready-made tomato sauce
Salt to taste
1 disc of ready pizza dough (30cm)
1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese
Oregano for sprinkling
Method of preparation
Bring the garlic and olive oil to medium heat, mixing until lightly browned. Remove from heat, add tomato sauce, salt and let cool. Spread this garlic sauce over the dough disk arranged in a pizza pan, cover with cheese, sprinkle with oregano and bake in a preheated medium oven for 30 minutes. Serve.
Chicken and catupiry® pizza
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 1h (+ 1h rest)
Yield: 8
Difficulty: easy
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon of dry biological yeast
2/3 cup (tea) of warm water
2 tablespoons of melted butter or margarine
2 tablespoons of cornmeal
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 teaspoon of salt
2 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour (approximately)
Wheat flour for flour
100g Catupiry® type curd to fill the edge
Oil for greasing
Roof:
1/2 cup of homemade tomato sauce
200g grated mozzarella cheese
1 cup of cooked and shredded chicken
1/2 cup green tea
150g of cream cheese type Catupiry®
12 small black olives to decorate
Dried oregano to taste for sprinkling
Method of preparation:
Dissolve the yeast in the warm water, add the butter, cornmeal, sugar, salt and mix. Gradually add the flour, stirring with a spoon until it loosens from the side of the bowl. Knead for 5 minutes or until smooth and smooth. Form a ball, cover and let stand for 1 hour or until doubled in volume. Roll out the dough with the help of a rolling pin on a floured surface, forming a 32cm diameter disk. With the help of a pastry bag, make a curd wire along the entire diameter of the edge by folding the dough inwards, making the edge stuffed. Transfer to a greased baking sheet and lightly prick with a fork. Spread the sauce and bake in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes. Cover with mozzarella, chicken and corn. Spread the curd decoratively. Bake for another 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Garnish with olives, sprinkle with oregano and serve.
Endive pizza
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 1:30
Yield: 2 units
Difficulty: easy
Endive Pizza Ingredients
2 ready-made pizza discs
Filling
3 tablespoons of olive oil
1 cup of chopped bacon
2 crushed garlic cloves
2 chopped tomatoes
2 escarole feet cleaned, washed and chopped
Salt, oregano and black pepper to taste
1 cup of tomato sauce
3 cups of grated provolone cheese
Method of preparation
In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the bacon for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and fry for another 5 minutes or until it begins to brown. Add the tomato, escarole, salt, pepper and sauté for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until it is dry. Remove from heat and set aside.
Place the pizza discs in a pan and spread the tomato sauce over each one. Transfer the filling of the pan to the pizza and cover with the grated provolone. Sprinkle with oregano and bake in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes or until the cheese melts. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.
Truffled Strawberry Pizza
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 1h (+ 15min rest)
Yield: 16 servings
Difficulty: easy
Strawberry truffle pizza ingredients
1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)
1 teaspoon of salt
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 tablespoon of oil
1 cup (tea) of warm water
2 cups of wheat flour
Filling
1 can of sour cream
400g chopped dark chocolate
1 tablespoon of brandy or rum
2 boxes of strawberries (600g)
Milk chocolate shavings to decorate
Icing sugar for sprinkling
Method of preparation
In a bowl, place the yeast, salt, sugar and mix until it forms a liquid. Add oil, water and flour, little by little, until it comes off the hands. If necessary, add more flour. Knead the dough well, divide it into 2 parts, let it rest for 15 minutes or until it doubles in volume. Open the pasta, with the help of a rolling pin, put it in a pan and prick it with a fork and bake it in the oven, preheated, for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler, mix it with the cream and the cognac or rum. Spread over the pizzas and bake for 5 minutes. Remove, distribute the halved strawberries, decorate with the chocolate chips, sprinkle with icing sugar and serve.
Minipizza brigadeiro
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 1:30
Yield: 20
Ingredients:
30g of fresh biological yeast
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 spoon (coffee) of salt
4 tablespoons chocolate powder
3 tablespoons of oil
1 egg
1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of warm water
4 cups of wheat flour
Oil for greasing
Filling
2 cans of condensed milk
6 tablespoons of powdered chocolate
3 tablespoons of margarine
Sprinkled chocolate and ice cream to decorate
Method of preparation:
Bring the first 3 ingredients of the filling to the fire until it begins to thicken. In a bowl, put the yeast, sugar, salt and mix until it becomes liquid. Add the chocolate, oil, egg, water and mix. Add the flour gradually, until it comes off the hands. Knead and divide into 20 balls. Let rise on floured surface until doubled in volume. Open with a rolling pin and place the pasta on a greased baking sheet, one next to the other, leaving space between them. Prick with a fork and bake, preheated, for 8 minutes. Remove, spread the filling on top and bake for 10 minutes. Serve sprinkled with sprinkles and a scoop of ice cream.
Banana mini pizza with cinnamon
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 2 am
Yield: 20
Ingredients:
30g of fresh biological yeast
1 spoon (coffee) of salt
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of water
3 tablespoons of oil
1 egg
1 cup (oats) oat flakes
3 cups of wheat flour
Oil for greasing
Filling
12 sliced nanicas bananas
1 cup of tea
1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder
Method of preparation:
In a bowl, mix the yeast, salt and sugar until it becomes liquid. Add water, oil and egg. Add the oats and the flour little by little, until it comes off the hands. Knead and divide into 20 balls. Let rise on floured surface until doubled in volume. Open the dough with a rolling pin and place it on a greased baking sheet, leaving space between them. Prick with fork and bake, preheated, for 10 minutes. Spread the bananas and sprinkle the mixed sugar and cinnamon. Bake for another 8 minutes.
Dulce de leche pizza with coconut
Kitchen Guide – Pizza Night: 11 easy pizza recipes to make at home
Time: 1h30 (+ 1h rest)
Yield: 8
Difficulty: easy
Ingredients:
15g fresh yeast
3/4 cup (tea) of warm water
2 tablespoons powdered milk
1 tablespoon of sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour (approximately)
Wheat flour for flour
Oil for greasing
Roof:
1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of creamy dulce de leche
50g of grated coconut
4 tablespoons sour cream
200g of sliced mozzarella cheese
Grated coconut flakes for sprinkling
Method of preparation:
Dissolve yeast in warm water, add powdered milk, sugar and salt and mix. Gradually add the flour, stirring with a spoon until it loosens from the side of the bowl. Knead for 5 minutes or until smooth and smooth. Form a ball, cover and let stand for 1 hour or until doubled in volume. Roll out the dough with the help of a rolling pin on a floured surface, forming a 30cm diameter disc with slightly thicker edges. Place on a greased baking sheet and lightly prick with a fork. Place in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes or until pre-roasted. Mix the dulce de leche with the coconut and the cream. Spread the mozzarella slices over the dough and then spoon the candy. Bake for another 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Sprinkle with the grated coconut and serve.
If you liked our Pizzaiolo Night special with easy pizza recipes, don’t forget to share it with your friends on the networks!
