Have fun at home making these easy pizza recipes that are amazing!

To relax a little at home after a busy day or studying, going to the kitchen and preparing something can be an extremely relaxing and fun activity, almost like therapy. And why not take advantage of one of those days and make a pizza night at home?

There is nothing better than eating a good pizza, having a wine, watching a series to distract yourself a little, is there? So, forget that delivery, save the pizzeria menu and try to venture into the kitchen with easy pizza recipes that will make your night much more special. And do you discover a new hobby or a fantastic ability to make pizza dough? Just trying to find out, right?

Check out 11 easy pizza recipes that the Kitchen Guide has selected for you to have a real night as a pizzaiolo in the comfort of your home. We separate simple and easy ideas, which save time and guarantee incredible results. Separate that Italian soundtrack and write down the recipes!

11 easy pizza recipes to make tonight

Pizza 4 cheese blender

Time: 40min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: medium

Pizza ingredients 4 blender cheeses

1/2 cup of tea

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of wheat flour

1 egg

1/2 tablespoon of baking powder

2 tablespoons of oil

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1/2 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup of grated cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup of crushed gorgonzola cheese

Oil and flour for greasing

Oregano for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a blender, beat the milk, flour, egg, yeast and oil until smooth. Pour the dough into a large, greased and floured pizza pan and bake in a high, preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven, spread the oil, the mozzarella, the cheese, the parmesan, the gorgonzola and sprinkle with oregano. Return to the medium oven and bake for another 20 minutes or until the dough is crispy and the cheese is lightly browned. Serve immediately.

Homemade vegetarian pizza

Time: 1h (+ 40min rest)

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: medium

Homemade Vegetarian Pizza Ingredients

2 cups of wheat flour

1 spoon (coffee) of salt

1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)

1/2 cup of cooked and chopped spinach

2 tablespoons of oil

1/2 cup (tea) of cold water (approximately)

3 tablespoons of tomato sauce

Wheat flour for flour

Filling

200g buffalo mozzarella

1/2 cup of dried tomatoes

1 cup of sliced ​​heart of palm

100g of grated Parmesan cheese

Black olives and fresh basil to garnish

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the flour with the salt. Add the crumbled yeast, the spinach and stir until a homogeneous mass is obtained.

Gradually add oil and cold water, kneading until a smooth dough forms. If necessary, add more water. Form a ball, cover and let stand for 40 minutes.

Open the dough on a floured surface until it forms a large disc.

Place in a pizza pan, pierce the dough with a fork, spread the tomato sauce and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 10 minutes or until firm, without letting it brown.

Remove from the oven and spread the buffalo mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, heart of palm and parmesan. Return to the oven for another 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and decorate with olive and basil before serving.

Mozzarella pizza in pressure cooker

Time: 1h (+ 20min rest)

Yield: 2 units

Difficulty: easy

Mozzarella Pizza Ingredients in Pressure Cooker

1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)

1/2 cup (tea) of warm water

2 teaspoons of oil

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 pinch of salt

2 cups of wheat flour

Oil for greasing

Filling

1/2 cup of tomato sauce

400g grated mozzarella cheese

50g of grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup (tea) of green olives

Oregano to taste

Method of preparation

Mix the yeast with the warm water until it dissolves. Add the oil, sugar, salt and stir.

Gradually add the flour and knead with your hands until the dough is soft and elastic. Cover and let stand 20 minutes.

Divide the dough into 2 portions and roll it in a circle. Place in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes.

Grease a pressure cooker with oil and heat. Put the pasta, distribute the tomato sauce, the mozzarella, the parmesan, the oregano and the olives on top.

Close the pressure cooker and cook for 5 minutes after starting to sizzle.

Turn off, wait for the pressure to come out completely and open the pan. Serve immediately.

Blender pepperoni pizza

Time: 40min (+ 20min rest)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Blender pepperoni pizza ingredients

1 egg

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 spoon (coffee) of salt

1 cup (tea) of warm milk (approximately)

1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)

2 cups of wheat flour

Oil and flour for greasing

Roof

4 tablespoons of ready-made tomato sauce

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

2 slices of sliced ​​pepperoni sausage

1 sliced ​​onion

8 green olives

Oregano to taste

Method of preparation

Beat the egg, oil, sugar, salt, milk and yeast in a blender until smooth.

Add the flour and beat for another minute. If necessary, add more milk.

Pour into a greased and floured 30cm pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 20 minutes.

Place in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and spread the tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and onion over the dough.

Return to the medium oven,

Pizza garlic and oil

Time: 1 am

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pizza Ingredients Garlic and Oil

4 sliced ​​garlic cloves

1/4 cup (tea) of olive oil

1/2 can of ready-made tomato sauce

Salt to taste

1 disc of ready pizza dough (30cm)

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Oregano for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Bring the garlic and olive oil to medium heat, mixing until lightly browned. Remove from heat, add tomato sauce, salt and let cool. Spread this garlic sauce over the dough disk arranged in a pizza pan, cover with cheese, sprinkle with oregano and bake in a preheated medium oven for 30 minutes. Serve.

Chicken and catupiry® pizza

Time: 1h (+ 1h rest)

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of dry biological yeast

2/3 cup (tea) of warm water

2 tablespoons of melted butter or margarine

2 tablespoons of cornmeal

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

2 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

Wheat flour for flour

100g Catupiry® type curd to fill the edge

Oil for greasing

Roof:

1/2 cup of homemade tomato sauce

200g grated mozzarella cheese

1 cup of cooked and shredded chicken

1/2 cup green tea

150g of cream cheese type Catupiry®

12 small black olives to decorate

Dried oregano to taste for sprinkling

Method of preparation:

Dissolve the yeast in the warm water, add the butter, cornmeal, sugar, salt and mix. Gradually add the flour, stirring with a spoon until it loosens from the side of the bowl. Knead for 5 minutes or until smooth and smooth. Form a ball, cover and let stand for 1 hour or until doubled in volume. Roll out the dough with the help of a rolling pin on a floured surface, forming a 32cm diameter disk. With the help of a pastry bag, make a curd wire along the entire diameter of the edge by folding the dough inwards, making the edge stuffed. Transfer to a greased baking sheet and lightly prick with a fork. Spread the sauce and bake in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes. Cover with mozzarella, chicken and corn. Spread the curd decoratively. Bake for another 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Garnish with olives, sprinkle with oregano and serve.

Endive pizza

Time: 1:30

Yield: 2 units

Difficulty: easy

Endive Pizza Ingredients

2 ready-made pizza discs

Filling

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 cup of chopped bacon

2 crushed garlic cloves

2 chopped tomatoes

2 escarole feet cleaned, washed and chopped

Salt, oregano and black pepper to taste

1 cup of tomato sauce

3 cups of grated provolone cheese

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the bacon for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and fry for another 5 minutes or until it begins to brown. Add the tomato, escarole, salt, pepper and sauté for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until it is dry. Remove from heat and set aside.

Place the pizza discs in a pan and spread the tomato sauce over each one. Transfer the filling of the pan to the pizza and cover with the grated provolone. Sprinkle with oregano and bake in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes or until the cheese melts. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Truffled Strawberry Pizza

Time: 1h (+ 15min rest)

Yield: 16 servings

Difficulty: easy

Strawberry truffle pizza ingredients

1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of oil

1 cup (tea) of warm water

2 cups of wheat flour

Filling

1 can of sour cream

400g chopped dark chocolate

1 tablespoon of brandy or rum

2 boxes of strawberries (600g)

Milk chocolate shavings to decorate

Icing sugar for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, place the yeast, salt, sugar and mix until it forms a liquid. Add oil, water and flour, little by little, until it comes off the hands. If necessary, add more flour. Knead the dough well, divide it into 2 parts, let it rest for 15 minutes or until it doubles in volume. Open the pasta, with the help of a rolling pin, put it in a pan and prick it with a fork and bake it in the oven, preheated, for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler, mix it with the cream and the cognac or rum. Spread over the pizzas and bake for 5 minutes. Remove, distribute the halved strawberries, decorate with the chocolate chips, sprinkle with icing sugar and serve.

Minipizza brigadeiro

Time: 1:30

Yield: 20

Ingredients:

30g of fresh biological yeast

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 spoon (coffee) of salt

4 tablespoons chocolate powder

3 tablespoons of oil

1 egg

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of warm water

4 cups of wheat flour

Oil for greasing

Filling

2 cans of condensed milk

6 tablespoons of powdered chocolate

3 tablespoons of margarine

Sprinkled chocolate and ice cream to decorate

Method of preparation:

Bring the first 3 ingredients of the filling to the fire until it begins to thicken. In a bowl, put the yeast, sugar, salt and mix until it becomes liquid. Add the chocolate, oil, egg, water and mix. Add the flour gradually, until it comes off the hands. Knead and divide into 20 balls. Let rise on floured surface until doubled in volume. Open with a rolling pin and place the pasta on a greased baking sheet, one next to the other, leaving space between them. Prick with a fork and bake, preheated, for 8 minutes. Remove, spread the filling on top and bake for 10 minutes. Serve sprinkled with sprinkles and a scoop of ice cream.

Banana mini pizza with cinnamon

Time: 2 am

Yield: 20

Ingredients:

30g of fresh biological yeast

1 spoon (coffee) of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of water

3 tablespoons of oil

1 egg

1 cup (oats) oat flakes

3 cups of wheat flour

Oil for greasing

Filling

12 sliced ​​nanicas bananas

1 cup of tea

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

Method of preparation:

In a bowl, mix the yeast, salt and sugar until it becomes liquid. Add water, oil and egg. Add the oats and the flour little by little, until it comes off the hands. Knead and divide into 20 balls. Let rise on floured surface until doubled in volume. Open the dough with a rolling pin and place it on a greased baking sheet, leaving space between them. Prick with fork and bake, preheated, for 10 minutes. Spread the bananas and sprinkle the mixed sugar and cinnamon. Bake for another 8 minutes.

Dulce de leche pizza with coconut

Time: 1h30 (+ 1h rest)

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

15g fresh yeast

3/4 cup (tea) of warm water

2 tablespoons powdered milk

1 tablespoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

Wheat flour for flour

Oil for greasing

Roof:

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of creamy dulce de leche

50g of grated coconut

4 tablespoons sour cream

200g of sliced ​​mozzarella cheese

Grated coconut flakes for sprinkling

Method of preparation:

Dissolve yeast in warm water, add powdered milk, sugar and salt and mix. Gradually add the flour, stirring with a spoon until it loosens from the side of the bowl. Knead for 5 minutes or until smooth and smooth. Form a ball, cover and let stand for 1 hour or until doubled in volume. Roll out the dough with the help of a rolling pin on a floured surface, forming a 30cm diameter disc with slightly thicker edges. Place on a greased baking sheet and lightly prick with a fork. Place in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes or until pre-roasted. Mix the dulce de leche with the coconut and the cream. Spread the mozzarella slices over the dough and then spoon the candy. Bake for another 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Sprinkle with the grated coconut and serve.

If you liked our Pizzaiolo Night special with easy pizza recipes, don’t forget to share it with your friends on the networks!

