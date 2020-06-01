Even those who are just starting out in the kitchen will rock these fricassee recipes!

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Fricassee is one of those dishes that pleases everyone, ideal for a family lunch that requires practicality, without forgetting the flavor. The most famous recipe is shredded chicken in a creamy white sauce, with corn, cheese on top to brown and, finally, a last layer of straw potato.

But, it is possible to find a variety of this dish: with dried meat, fish, cod and more! From the simplest for everyday life to the most incremental to serve on special occasions or birthday parties. Fricassee is a great choice for those who are new to the kitchen and want to impress!

Want to try the classic recipe or a little help to vary the fillings? Check out 11 fricassee recipes that the Kitchen Guide set aside especially for you!

Incredible fricassee

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 40min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Incredible fricassee ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup of chopped bacon

1 chopped onion

3 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

1 can drained green corn

1 can drained pea

1 cup (pre-cooked) broccoli

2 diced potatoes

1 box of sour cream (200g)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Butter for greasing

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Straw potato to taste for sprinkling

Method of preparation:

Heat a pan with the butter and fry the bacon and onion until golden.

Add chicken, corn, peas and sauté for 3 minutes. Add broccoli, potatoes, sour cream, salt, pepper and sauté quickly.

Transfer to a greased medium ovenproof dish and spread the mozzarella.

Place in a preheated medium oven for at least 15 minutes.

Remove, sprinkle with potato straw and serve.

Chicken mini pasta

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 45min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of Chicken Mini-Casserole

2 tablespoons butter

1 diced onion

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of cooked and shredded chicken

1 diced carrot

1 can drained corn

Salt, black pepper and chopped parsley to taste

1/3 cup sliced ​​canned champignon

2 diced seedless tomatoes

1 box of sour cream (200g)

1/2 cup of cream cheese

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup grated mozzarella cheese

Method of preparation

Heat a large pan of butter over medium heat. Sauté the onion for 2 minutes. Add the chicken, carrot, corn, salt and pepper. Sauté for 3 minutes, add the champignon and the tomato. Cook for 3 minutes and add the cream and cream cheese. Remove from heat, mix parsley and pour into 5 mini casseroles. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes to brown. Serve immediately.

Chicken fricassee in zucchini

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of Chicken Fricassee in Zucchini

2 Italian zucchinis

2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

Straw potato for sprinkling

Braised:

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 chopped onion

2 boiled and shredded chicken breasts

1 can drained corn

1/2 can of tomato sauce

1 cup of cream cheese

Salt and chopped green scent to taste

Method of preparation

Cut the zucchinis in half lengthwise. Cook the zucchinis in boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain and let cool.

With a small spoon, remove part of the zucchini core and set aside. Use the crumb in another preparation. Reserve.

In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat and fry the onion and chicken for 3 minutes.

Add the corn and the sauce, season with salt and green scent, mix and add the curd.

Distribute the fricassee among the zucchinis, sprinkle the cheese and bake in the preheated medium oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle the potato straw and serve.

Traditional chicken fricassee

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 50 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Chicken Fricassee Ingredients traditional

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

3 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

1 can drained corn

1/2 cup of sliced ​​green olives

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

1 glass of creamy curd (200g)

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Straw potato for sprinkling

Corn cream

1 can of corn

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup of tea

1 tablespoon of wheat flour

1 box of sour cream

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

For the corn cream, in a blender, beat the corn, butter, milk, flour, sour cream and salt for 1 minute.

Transfer to a pan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until it thickens. Turn it off and set it aside.

In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat and sauté the onion for 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the chicken, corn, olives, salt, pepper and green scent and sauté for another 3 minutes.

Mix with the curd and arrange the stew in a medium ovenproof dish.

Cover with the corn cream, sprinkle the cheese and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle potato straw and serve.

Creamy fricassee with stroganoff

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h20

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of creamy fricassee with stroganoff

2 tablespoons of margarine

1kg of diced thigh and boneless skinless diced

1 chopped onion

1/2 cup of tomato sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 tablespoons mustard

4 tablespoons ketchup

1 and 1/2 box of sour cream (300g)

1/2 cup sliced ​​champignon

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 can drained green corn

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

1 and 1/2 tablespoon of wheat flour

1 cube of chicken stock

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Method of preparation

Melt half the margarine over high heat and brown the chicken. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the sauces, mustard, ketchup and cook for 5 minutes. Mix 1 box of sour cream, champignon, salt, pepper and cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Reserve in a medium ovenproof dish. In a blender, beat the remaining margarine with the corn, milk, flour and stock until smooth. Pour into a pan and bring to medium heat, stirring until thick. Add the remaining cream, set the salt and spread over the stroganoff. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve immediately.

Cod fricassee

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h (+ 24h sauce)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Cod fricassee ingredients

700g of cod in chips

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 diced onion

3 chopped garlic cloves

1 diced carrot

1/2 cup sliced ​​champignon

1 can drained corn

1 can of sour cream (300g)

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup chopped olives

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup of potato straw

Chopped parsley for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Soak the cod for 24 hours in a bowl of water in the refrigerator. Change the water 3 or 4 times. Heat a pan with the oil, butter, over medium heat, sauté the onion and garlic for 3 minutes or until wilted.

Add the cod and sauté, over low heat, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the carrot, champignon, corn and water. Cook for 10 minutes or until the water is dry.

Mix the cream, the olives, season with salt and pepper. Pour into an ovenproof dish and cover with the mozzarella. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 20 minutes.

Cover with straw potatoes, sprinkle with parsley and serve with white rice.

Chicken fricassee pie

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h20 (+ 30min refrigerator)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of chicken fricassee pie

3 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour

2 teaspoons of salt

6 tablespoons butter

1 egg

10 tablespoons of cold water (approximately)

1 egg yolk to brush

Filling

4 tablespoons of oil

1 chopped onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 chopped seedless tomato

1 cube of chicken stock

2 tablespoons of tomato extract

3 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

1/2 cup drained green corn

1 teaspoon of wheat flour

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

Corn cream

2 tablespoons butter

1 can drained green corn

1/2 cup of tea

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the flour, salt and butter until it forms a flour. Add the egg, water and mix until it forms a homogeneous mass. If necessary, add more water.

Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Bring a pan to medium heat with the oil and fry the onion and garlic for 3 minutes.

Add the tomato, the broth, the extract and saute for 2 minutes. Add chicken, corn and sauté for 3 minutes. Sprinkle with flour, season with salt, pepper, green scent and mix until thick. Turn it off and set it aside.

For the corn cream, blend the ingredients in a blender for 2 minutes. Pour into a saucepan and bring to medium heat until thick, stirring. Turn off and let cool.

Remove and put out of the refrigerator and open with a roll between 2 plastic sheets. Line the bottom and sides of a 24cm diameter pan with part of the dough and spread the filling.

Over the filling, make a layer with the corn cream. Cover with the remaining dough in strips, braiding.

Brush with the yolk and place in a medium oven (180ºC), preheated, for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Unmold warm and serve.

Tenderloin fricassee

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Tenderloin fricassee ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

1 clove of minced garlic

3 cups of boiled and shredded pork loin

2 chopped seedless tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped green tea

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 glass of creamy curd (200g)

1 cup (grated) parmesan cheese

Corn cream

1 can drained green corn

1 cup of tea

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons butter

Salt to taste

Butter for greasing

Method of preparation

Heat a pan over medium heat, add the butter and fry the onion and garlic until golden. Add the loin, the tomato, the green smell, salt, pepper and sauté for 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside. For the corn cream, beat the corn, milk and cornstarch in a blender until creamy. Heat a pan over medium heat, add the butter, the corn cream, season with salt and cook, stirring until it thickens. In a greased ovenproof dish, place the sirloin stew, spread the curd and cover with the corn cream. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bake in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes or until browned. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Fricassee au gratin

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of Fricassee au gratin

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

2 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

1 can drained green corn

1/3 cup sliced ​​champignon

1 glass of chopped drained heart of palm (300g)

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

1 chopped seedless tomato

1 tablespoon of wheat flour

1 can of sour cream

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Straw potato for garnish

Method of preparation

Heat a large pan of butter over medium heat and sauté the onion for 2 minutes. Add the chicken, corn, champignon, heart of palm and cook for 5 minutes. Add salt, pepper, tomato and flour, stirring for 2 minutes. Mix the cream and cook until it thickens. Remove, mix green-scent and pour into a medium ovenproof dish. Cover with mozzarella and bake in a high, preheated oven for 15 minutes or until browned. Decorate with straw potatoes and serve.

Puff pastry with chicken fricassee

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Puff pastry ingredients with chicken fricassee

500g chicken fillet

1 and 1/2 liter of water

2 cubes of chicken stock

1 cube of vegetable broth

2 cans of green corn (400g)

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup of tea

1 cup of curd (200g)

1 cup (tea) sour cream

1 package of puff pastry (300g)

2 cups of straw potato ready

Method of preparation

In a pressure cooker, cook the chicken fillet in water, with the broths for 10 minutes, after the pressure has started. Drain, reserve the cooking broth and shred the chicken after it is cold. In a blender, beat the green corn and set aside.

In a large saucepan, combine the chicken, beaten corn and cooking broth. Bring to a boil. Dissolve cornstarch in milk and add to chicken, stirring constantly until thickened.

Turn off and mix the curd and sour cream. Open the puff pastry and line a 22cm diameter removable bottom pan. Fill with chicken fricassee and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 40 minutes. Cover with straw potatoes and serve.

Chicken fricassee with straw potato

Kitchen Guide – Fricassee recipes: 11 easy and creamy options to try

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of chicken fricassee with potato straw

4 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

4 crushed garlic cloves

4 cups (tea) of cooked and shredded chicken breast

1 can drained green corn

1/3 cup dry white wine

1 can of sour cream (300g)

1 glass of creamy curd (200g)

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

2 cups (tea) of Catupiry® cheese

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Straw potato for garnish

Method of preparation

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat and sauté the onion and garlic for 3 minutes. Add the chicken, corn and sauté for 2 minutes. Mix the wine and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the cream, the curd and season with salt, pepper and green scent. Transfer to a medium refractory, cover with Catupiry®, by spoonfuls, and sprinkle with mozzarella. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Decorate with potato straw and serve.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website