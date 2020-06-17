The Ministry of Health The total death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has still not been updated. For 11 days, the department of Salvador Illa has kept it frozen in 27,136. The real number amounts to at least 40,372 if the official records of Madrid and Catalonia are taken into account.

However, this circumstance collides with the fact that, at the same time, Health admits that in the last 7 days there have been deaths. Specifically 30.

They also contrast if we consider the data provided by the autonomous communities.

According to the latest balance of the Community of Madrid, in this region there are 4 new deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, in Catalonia funeral homes have registered until this Wednesday 12,480 deaths from coronavirus (11 more than in the last balance): 6,809 in hospital or socio-sanitary center, 4,086 in residence, 791 at home, and the rest are cases not classifiable due to lack of information.

Chaos in the count

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, pointed out this Monday that the correction of the series of death figures with Covid-19 that the autonomous communities are making to include each and every one of the death dates could be ready “soon”, and even “this week”.

The Ministry also does not offer data, for example, on the death toll in nursing homes. In April, the Ministry of Health asked the autonomous communities for the data on deaths in residences, for which they had until the 8th of that month. On the 17th, Salvador Illa assured at a press conference that his department already had the figures and that they would communicate “as soon as possible.” The Health Minister justified as a cause of the delay that the data was “being analyzed by expert technicians”. Two months later, the Ministry continues without revealing the figure, essential to know the true magnitude of the pandemic.

Health sources have explained to OKDIARIO that “the data has been requested from the autonomous communities and when all of them are available and have been analyzed, they will be disclosed.” A statement that contrasts with what Illa said weeks ago.

The MoMo and INE figures

On May 27, an update of the Daily Mortality Surveillance System (MoMo), managed since 2004 by the National Epidemiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute, revealed an excess of the number of deaths in Spain, between March 13 and on May 22, of more than 43,000 people. The MoMo, whose data comes from civil registries, thus discovered that 120,851 people had died at critical moments of the pandemic, compared to the 77,817 expected for that period. The excess, although it does not break down the causes of mortality, would come largely from the coronavirus.

These data coincide with those also provided by the funeral sector. A report known on June 1 – and which, as OKDIARIO recounted, was sent to the King – puts the number of deaths from the pandemic at 43,985, from March 14 to May 25. The figure reflects deaths in residences, private homes, as well as deaths with suspected coronavirus.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) also moves in these figures. According to their data, the pandemic has caused 48,000 more deaths since the beginning of March than in previous years. Until May 24, 143,204 people died in Spain, well above last year. Specifically, an average of 47,998 more deaths. Although it is stated that the data “reflect mortality without distinguishing causes” and “the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be accurately measured”, the agency does acknowledge that “a considerable increase in the number of deaths is observed in Spain ».

A new document from the World Health Organization (WHO) also establishes that when a disease that can explain the death of a patient from COVID-19 is identified, it will have to be ruled out as deceased by the coronavirus. Likewise, it also states that if there is a suspicious death in a person who does not have a disease that explains the death, it must be classified as death by Covid-19, despite the fact that a diagnostic test has not been performed.

This highlights the Government’s calculation, which only collects the cases confirmed by PCR.

Only Spain and China do it

As of today, there is only one other country in the world that, having fully suffered the consequences of the pandemic, has not registered deaths in the last ten days: China. The Government of Beijing informed the WHO ten days ago that it was counting a total of 4,645 deceased. And in the last balance sheet of the organism it reflects the same figure, despite the fact that the country has just admitted to experiencing a worrying second outbreak in the city of Beijing.

A glance at a long list of western countries shows that in the last ten days, who more and who less, has registered deaths from the coronavirus. Even countries that came out of the health crisis relatively well thanks to the speed of taking measures have counted caskets. Greece, for example, it registered a total of 183 deaths these months, to which it has added 3 people in the period of the ‘false record’ in Spain.

In United States 6,074 people have died in the last ten days. In Germany, 123. In France, 259. In Portugal, 43. In Belgium, 75. In Italy, 499. In Countries Low, 48. In Switzerland, 16. In Kingdom United, 1,233. In Austria, another exemplary country in its management of the crisis, 5. In Poland, 94. In Israel, 8. In Russia, 1,232. This is official WHO data comparing the June 7 record with the latest available on June 15.