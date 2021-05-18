11 College Party Themes 2021 – The Best College Party Theme Ideas

Question: Are you actually kind of bored every time you think about wearing that same little black dress to another college dorm party? And are you finding yourself hitting “skip” more often on your pregame playlist? We’ve all been there! What if I told you * does best infomercial voice * there’s a way to easily cure that boredom with just a liiiitle brainpower? Yup, we’re talking theme parties.

Now that the world is opening back up (thank you, vaccines!), You definitely need to be planning your moves for next semester. After all, you’re only in college once and will desperately miss it when you’re 26 and decrepit like me. But under no circumstance should you just resort to a toga party and call it a day. C’mon, we’re all better than that now.

To make your life easier, we carefully curated a list of some solid college party themes from the easy-peasy to the, uh, creatively challenging, and everything in between. Oh, and obviously there are ‘fit suggestions in here too. Read on ya party animal!

1. Y2K Party

Channel your inner child and party like it’s 1999. Sorry, that was cheesy, but this theme will be such a crowd-pleaser. Who doesn’t love nostalgia? And inflatable furniture? Brb, just queuing up the Lizzie McGuire Movie soundtrack.

Here’s what you need:

Velor Oversized Hoodie and Sweatpants

Minx Fashion us.asos.com

$ 64.00

Inflatable Lilo Chair

Sunny Life sunnylife.com

$ 75.00

Vanilla dunkaroos

Betty Crocker instacart.com

$ 11.19

Butterfly Hair Clips

RISEBoutiqueSupplies etsy.com

$ 6.50

2. Pajama Party



A classique! Take it up a notch from the pajama party days of your youth by slipping into something a lil fahncier and sexier (if you’re into that). Plus, when you get home you can literally just fall into bed. Hell f * cking yes.

Here’s what you need:

The Satin PJs

Good American goodamerican.com

$ 64.90

So Good Fluffy Slippers

Twelve AM Co. amazon.com

$ 48.00

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

SLIP nordstrom.com

$ 50.00

Movie Theater Butter Popcorn Tub

Orville Redenbacher’s amazon.com

$ 2.75

3. Anything But Clothes Party

The name of this theme says it all: You must wear anything BUT actual clothing. What does that mean, you ask? I dunno because it’s totally up to you, but below are a few thought-starters for your very smart and creative brain. You got this.

Here’s what you need:

Patterned Duct Tape

Simply Genius amazon.com

$ 39.99

Round Disposable Paper Plates

Assorted Bandanas

Jeatonge amazon.com

$ 13.99

4. Royal Wedding Party

The fashion! The prestige! The romance! The grandeur! We all love a royal wedding, so why not throw your own? Bonus points if you play the IRL footage from Meg and Harry’s wedding on a projector.

Here’s what you need:

Wedding Fascinator Hair Piece

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding Mug

Toyland amazon.com

$ 10.99

Blue Sapphire Flower Ring

SilverLineJewel etsy.com

$ 29.98

Union Jack Party Banner

Kind Girl amazon.com

$ 11.99

5. ’80s Party

It’s literally the easiest theme up in here, so you’re welcome. All you gotta do is pile on the bright colors, throw on some Whitney Houston or Bruce Springsteen, and do your best jazzercise routine.

Here’s what you need:



Cotton Spandex Jersey Legging

American Apparel amazon.com

Sheer Super Scrunchie

Free People freepeople.com

$ 12.00

High Cut Patent Leather Leotard

6. Masquerade Party

Remember how thrilling the Gossip Girl masquerade ball episode was? Yeah, you deserve your own night just like that without all the cheating and sneaking around. Tell your guests to don their prettiest masks and pop some bubbly — we’re going all out!

Here’s what you need:

Rose Gold Masquerade Mask

Wondergirlcraft etsy.com

$ 24.50

The Prosecco Brand

The brand drizly.com

$ 16.99

Tulle Bow Tiered Maxi Dress

ASOS DESIGN us.asos.com

$ 93.00

Gold Confetti Balloons

hooraydays etsy.com

$ 5.01

7. Zoom Party

You knew this one was coming — but now it’s time to take her out into the real world. Armed with your trusty laptop and blue light glasses, you can conquer any awkward party sitch. Just press play on this viral hits playlist, uncork that wine and talk about your FYP.

Here’s what you need:

Rainbow Spiral Tie Dye Sweatshirt

Dana Scott shopdanascott.com

$ 79.00

Uncorked by Cosmopolitan Tasting Set

Uncorked By Cosmopolitan wine.com

$ 58.99

Baker 101 Blue Light Glasses

Coco and Breezy cocoandbreezy.com

$ 249.00

9. Reality TV Party

No matter who your favorite Housewife is or if you think the Miami seasons of Jersey Shore were better (you’re correct), there’s something for everyone here. Oh, and I dare you to ask every guest if they’re “here for the right reasons” all night long.

Here’s what you need:

Snooki Graphic Tee

NicolesCraftRoom etsy.com

$ 49.88

Bachelor Nation Party Props

LilSparkleBug etsy.com

$ 38.00

What Do You Meme? Real Housewives Expansion Pack

What Do You Meme? target.com

$ 12.99

Lovers + Friends Cece Gown

Lovers + Friends revolve.com

$ 218.00

10. Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

The dress code for this winter fave is simple: Just throw on the ugliest holiday sweater that you can find and give an award at the end of the night to the best (er, worst?) Dressed! Look, I’m also not opposed to throwing this party in the middle of summer. You do you.

Here’s what you need:

Ugly Christmas Sweater

Vencano vencano.com

$ 26.99

Couples Ugly Christmas Sweater

Push Goods wish.com

$ 23.78

Snoopy Christmas Lights Sweater

Desert Dreamer pacsun.com

$ 13.50

Ugly Christmas Sweater with Attached Stocking

Tipsy Elves amazon.com

$ 39.95

11. Mary-Kate and Ashley Party

Queens. Legends. Icons. The only actual #GirlBosses who matter. Have everyone dress up as characters from their favorite Mary-Kate and Ashley movie (peep those Winning London-esque bucket hats) or iconic street style outfits from their NYU days. You know the vibes.

Here’s what you need:

Kapitolyo Bucket Hat

Souk and Sepia soukandsepia.com

$ 29.00

Passport to Paris

Prime Video amazon.com

$ 3.99

So Fancy Oversized Sunglasses

POLARIZED priverevaux.com

$ 29.95

Platform Wedge Slide Sandal

STEVE MADDEN nordstrom.com

$ 59.95

Sarah Weldon Associate Lifestyle Editor Sarah is the associate lifestyle editor at Cosmopolitan where she covers food, home, health, career … basically all the things you love to love – follow her on Instagram.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io