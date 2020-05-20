The change in criteria for the generation of clean energy, imposed by the Federal Government, could leave on paper at least eleven projected wind and photovoltaic parks in Jalisco. The determination to limit the participation of private initiative in energy generation represents a new obstacle for projects that they already faced setbacks such as permits from the Energy Regulation Commission (CRE), according to records from the Jalisco State Energy Agency (AEEJ).

Most of these projects have not progressed pending in their Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which are the long-term energy purchase agreements between a renewable developer and the consumer. Some also lack municipal permits.

Bernardo Macklis Petrini, director of the AEEJ, affirmed that the generation of clean energies is one of the axes of the state plan on the matter and said they are looking for ways to encourage it. He warned that the new federal guidelines imply non-compliance with the international agreements that Mexico has signed to reduce polluting emissions and combat climate change.

“The essence of the state plan is focused on renewable energy and all the actions we take are aimed at making clean energy generation grow and continue to have more weight in the supply of the market than there is today,” he said.

He added that The pending projects are necessary to reduce the deficit that the State has in terms of energy production, since currently 80% of Jalisco’s energy consumption is produced in other entities.

The pending projects that could remain on paper were planned in the municipalities of Encarnación de Díaz, Degollado, Lagos de Moreno, Ojuelos, La Barca, San Julián and Valle de Guadalupe.

Municipality

Project’s name

Diaz incarnation

Chona Solar

Detained for reinforcement works





Cut throat

Cutthroat PV

Delayed, possible lack of PPA





Lagos de Moreno / Ojuelos

–

Stopped, possible lack of PPA





Eyelets

Chinampas wind power

Delayed, possible lack of PPA





The boat

–

Delayed, possible lack of PPA





Saint Julian

San Julián wind farm

Stopped, possible lack of PPA





Moreno Lakes

–

CRE permit pending and delayed due to lack of PPA





Diaz incarnation

–

Pending CRE and facilities study pending





Moreno Lakes

–

Stopped, possible lack of PPA, Pending CRE permission





Eyelets

–

Stopped, possible lack of PPA, Pending CRE permission





Guadalupe Valley

–

Pending CRE permit, delay in municipal permits

SOURCE: AEEJ

