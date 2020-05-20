The change in criteria for the generation of clean energy, imposed by the Federal Government, could leave on paper at least eleven projected wind and photovoltaic parks in Jalisco. The determination to limit the participation of private initiative in energy generation represents a new obstacle for projects that they already faced setbacks such as permits from the Energy Regulation Commission (CRE), according to records from the Jalisco State Energy Agency (AEEJ).

Most of these projects have not progressed pending in their Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which are the long-term energy purchase agreements between a renewable developer and the consumer. Some also lack municipal permits.

Bernardo Macklis Petrini, director of the AEEJ, affirmed that the generation of clean energies is one of the axes of the state plan on the matter and said they are looking for ways to encourage it. He warned that the new federal guidelines imply non-compliance with the international agreements that Mexico has signed to reduce polluting emissions and combat climate change.

“The essence of the state plan is focused on renewable energy and all the actions we take are aimed at making clean energy generation grow and continue to have more weight in the supply of the market than there is today,” he said.

He added that The pending projects are necessary to reduce the deficit that the State has in terms of energy production, since currently 80% of Jalisco’s energy consumption is produced in other entities.

The pending projects that could remain on paper were planned in the municipalities of Encarnación de Díaz, Degollado, Lagos de Moreno, Ojuelos, La Barca, San Julián and Valle de Guadalupe.

Municipality
Project’s name

Diaz incarnation
   Chona Solar
   Detained for reinforcement works
  
  
   Cut throat
   Cutthroat PV
   Delayed, possible lack of PPA
  
  
   Lagos de Moreno / Ojuelos
   –
   Stopped, possible lack of PPA
  
  
   Eyelets
   Chinampas wind power
   Delayed, possible lack of PPA
  
  
   The boat
   –
   Delayed, possible lack of PPA
  
  
   Saint Julian
   San Julián wind farm
   Stopped, possible lack of PPA
  
  
   Moreno Lakes
   –
   CRE permit pending and delayed due to lack of PPA
  
  
   Diaz incarnation
   –
   Pending CRE and facilities study pending
  
  
   Moreno Lakes
   –
   Stopped, possible lack of PPA, Pending CRE permission
  
  
   Eyelets
   –
   Stopped, possible lack of PPA, Pending CRE permission
  
  
   Guadalupe Valley
   –
   Pending CRE permit, delay in municipal permits

SOURCE: AEEJ

