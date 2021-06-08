11 Cheap Backsplash Ideas 2021 – Cute Backsplash Ideas for Your Kitchen

Ruben chamarro

I can’t be the only one who thinks that settling on a design aesthetic for your home takes a hell of a lot of energy. But no room is * as * difficult to figure out design-wise as the kitchen and bathroom. They’re both a special kind of hell since you’re dealing with cabinets and appliances and … toilets.

In between all of those (very) necessary amenities, however, is usually a blank canvas we like to call ~ the backsplash ~. That’s right folks, it’s the gap between a countertop and cabinet that’s perennially empty and utterly boring and meant for splashing. And, if you’ve ever watched HGTV, you also know that filling the space with fahncy custom tiles is very ‘spensy. But, because you’ve been curating your Pinterest board since 2012, leaving the space bland is not an option.

Good news for you: I spent HOURS of deep, deep investigatory work finding the most creative and not expensive backsplash ideas so you can spruce up that lil spot without spending a whole paycheck.

1

If you want an elegant vibe

Floating Shelves

All you need are some nails plus a hammer and you’ve got yourself a chic look.

two

if you’re willing to put in more work

Porcelain Tiles EliteTile wayfair.com

$ 10.29

Since these are real tiles you need a little more elbow grease to actually, you know, safely stick them to the wall. But they’re super sleek and lean into the mid-century aesthetic all over your explore page.

3

if you want something practical

Hanging Fruit Baskets EclecticArtsCrafts etsy.com

$ 15.00

Oranges in macramé look so cute, and these lil fruit hammocks will save you some counterspace.

4

if you want something that looks like a million bucks

Marble Wallpaper

This self-adhesive wallpaper is durable, waterproof, and easy to remove so you can have an Influencer Kitchen ™ and still get your security deposit back.

5

if you’re a plant mom

Wall Planters

How cute will all of your succulent babies look next to each other on the wall?

6

If you want something eye-catching

A Neon Sign LUCUNSTAR amazon.com

$ 35.99

This lighting option leans into the ~ vibes ~ and livens up any room. Just don’t put it above the sink!

7

if you like switching it up

A Chalkboard Wall West Elm westelm.com

$ 69.00

Imagine all of the things you can write on here! Grocery lists, recipes, “Mrs. Harry Styles”, etc.

8

if you love to be organized

A Spice Rack

It’s truly the most convenient storage solution that you could ever dream up. Bonus aesthetic points if you get uniform spice jars.

9

if you love handmade art

Embroidery Art CreateTheCulture etsy.com

$ 100.00

These embroidered fabrics will look super unique over your stovetop AND will get you through washing a 10-quart stockpot.

10

if you’re all about getting more bang for your buck

Peel-and-Stick Wall Decals

This is the easiest way to go if you want something that looks like the real tile deal but is approximately 80 gagillion times easier to put together.

eleven

if you love prints

Wall art

You can fill up just about any space with wall art, but have you thought about a gallery backsplash? Start by hanging this piece in your kitchen or bathroom and add on more from there.

