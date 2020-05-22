A passenger plane crashed this afternoon in a residential neighborhood in Karachi in Pakistan.

The aircraft, a Airbus A320 of the company Pakistan International Airlines, carried at least 99 passengers and eight crew members, a total of 107 people on board.

At least 11 bodies have been recovered from the remains and were transferred to the Karachi hospital.

The director of the airline, Arshad Malik, confirmed that the pilot who commanded flight PK8303 had reported technical failures. According to Sky News, the airplane it had failure in both motors, before falling to the ground.

The last voice we heard from the captain was that “we have a technical problem.” He said this on the final approach, mentioned that he was ready for landing, but decided to return. Which was the reason. We will investigate ”, said the manager.

‘Mayday, mayday…’ – Pakistan plane’s last message from the pilot. In the mayday call, the pilot can be heard saying that the plane has lost its engines. There are ‘no survivors’ after the plane crash in Karachi, read more here: https://t.co/Xu6ZzKS2CE pic.twitter.com/mIraPV8SXb – SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 22, 2020

The aircraft took off from the Lahore community and was expected to land at Karachi airport at 2:30 p.m. local time, but was lost to radar, said Abdullah Khan, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines.

Rescue personnel from the Crescent Red Crescent organization Pakistan has already gone to the incident area. The country’s army is also in the area with members of search and rescue teams.

PRCS has deployed 3 x Ambulances alongwith 25 x Members of Emergency Response Force, to the incident site for emergency evacuation of the casualties and provision of First Aid to the injured. pic.twitter.com/w3hBha0PCf – Pakistan Red Crescent (@PRC_official) May 22, 2020

Terrible news.

PIA’s aircraft crashed in a residential area of ​​#Karachi, Sindh. Acc to reports, total 107 people were on board.

Praying for everyone’s safety. @ Mukesh_Meghwar @el_soco @ACNJohnPontifex @ petervdalen # planecrash pic.twitter.com/kLVKFSrzqu – Voice of Pakistan Minority (@voice_minority) May 22, 2020

With information from CNN.

