11 best fast microSD cards for your mobile (2021)

If you need extra storage on your mobile, you can trust the speed of these microSD cards that we recommend.

The microSD cards have traditionally been one of the star accessories for Android phones, since they allow to increase the storage with which the devices come from the factory, and this makes the life of the devices longer and that you do not have to deal with space problems.

However, it is important to know choose the microSD card well when buying it, since there are some that have very low speeds, or that may not adapt to your needs. And that is why we have selected best fast and cheap microSD cards that will offer you a very good performance on your mobile.

Top of the best fast microSD cards for your mobile

In our selection you will find different microSD cards in terms of manufacturers, storage capacities, speeds and prices. Thus, we try to adapt to the different needs of each user. Of course, all of them comply by offering good performance when you use them as an accessory to your smartphone.

SanDisk Extreme Plus

We are facing an improved version of the SanDisk Extreme, capable of reaching a read speed up to 170MB / s and a write speed of up to 90 MB / s, in addition to having resistance to extreme situations. It supports 4K video. Its capacity is 64 GB.

Know more: SanDisk Extreme PLUS

128GB SanDisk Extreme

This is a great bet, signed by SanDisk, with a read speed up to 160MB / s and a write speed of 90 MB / s. It is capable of offering good performance on your mobile. In addition, this card has 4K / UHD compatibility with Speed ​​Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed ​​Class 30 (V30). As if that were not enough, it is resistant to extreme temperatures, water, shock and X-rays.

Know more: 128GB SanDisk Extreme

Samsung EVO Select

Samsung’s option, with 128GB and a 100MB / s read speed, at 90MB / s writing, it is a very decent card for your mobile. It is perfect to use on your compatible mobile, tablet or laptop. Its speed and capacity is adequate to have daily access files such as documents, photos or music.

Know more: Samsung EVO Select

Transcend USD300s 128GB

A very good option in a lesser known brand, but with a lot of baggage when it comes to portable storage. This 128 GB capacity microSD assures us speeds of up to 95MB / s read and 45MB / s write. It is less fast than the rest, but you will not notice it with the content that your mobile can move on a day-to-day basis.

Know more: Transcend usd300s

SanDisk Ultra

A good, nice and cheap card, with a read speed up to 100MB / s and good mobile performance. It is a great option to have a minimum of performance covered without having to worry about spending too much.

Know more: SanDisk Ultra

Netac 128 GB

Another microSD card that you can trust to expand your mobile’s internal storage is this one from Netac, with 128GB capacity. You will be able to transfer files quickly thanks to its read speed up to 100MB / s, and write up to 30MB / s. Plus, it’s waterproof, temperature-proof, and even x-ray proof, so you can expect a great resistance in adverse conditions.

Know more: Netac 128 GB

Samsung EVO Plus 128GB

From Samsung brand you can buy this EVO Plus model, with 128GB memory to save all your files. You can be sure that the information stored on this card will be kept safe despite suffering the worst conditions, as it is capable of withstanding 72 hours in water, high temperatures, X-ray machines and magnetic fields.

Know more: Samsung EVO Plus 128GB

Pioneer 64GB

This option is one of the most interesting, as it is a Pioneer pack that comes with two 64GB drives. When you run out of memory for one in your phone, you can replace it with another exactly the same. This model has 80MB / s read speed and write speeds of up to 15 MB / s, and it is perfectly compatible with smartphones.

Know more: Pioneer 64GB

Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB

A good microSD card for Android mobiles is this 128GB Kingston Canvas Select Plus, which is specially optimized for smartphones with this operating system. Has a read speed up to 100 MB / s, speed that can also be achieved in writing. By the way, it is a microSD card strong and durable, so it can accompany you for years if you take good care of it.

Know more: Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB

Trascend 300S-A 256 GB

It will be difficult for you to run out of memory without purchasing this 256 GB microSD card from the manufacturer Trascend. Its data reading speed can reach 95 MB / s, while its writing speed can reach a considerable 40 MB / s. Furthermore, it is Supports 4K Ultra HD video recording.

Know more: Trascend 300S-A 256 GB

SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB

If you need a high-level microSD card for your mobile, you can buy this SanDisk Extreme Pro from 256 GB. To conquer you, he offers you a read speed up to 170MB / s and a write speed of up to 90MB / s, one of the most advanced figures in our selection. There are no doubts about its resistance either, as it is manufactured to withstand the most adverse conditions.

Know more: SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB

