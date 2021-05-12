11 Best Down Comforters in 2021 – Top-Rated Soft Down Comforters

Khadija horton

Real talk: Sleeping is, hands down, one of my favorite activities. What’s not to love? You get to put on your comfiest clothes, climb into your oh-so welcoming bed, and burrito yourself up in super-soft sheets and maybe even a weighted blanket if you’re lucky. Plus, there’s always the chance that you’ll have an uber-realistic dream where your boyfriend Harry Styles is feeding you grapes and giving you a foot massage all at, er, once. But the thing is, you can have the nicest set of silk sheets and the perfect pillow for your side-sleeping bod — but if you don’t have the right blanket, then your whole snoozefest could be ruined! If your comforter is too thin, you’re gonna wake up shivering in the middle of the night. And if it’s too heavy, you’re definitely gonna wind up drenched in your own sweat (gross, but true).

This is why I am advocating for universal access to the best down comforters for all (no matter what your budget is). Having the perfect floofy blanket on your bed really is a game changer. But what makes a down comforter so magical? Basically, super fine feathers are used to make an extremely lightweight comforter that somehow still keeps you cozy and warm (and if you get the right one, it’s even breezy enough for the summer).

Read on for the best down comforters (plus a few vegan options) and get ready for an excellent night’s snooze. And PS If you’re trying to craft your best bed ever, read up on flannel sheets, cotton sheets, bamboo sheets, and linen sheets.

1

this splurge-worthy pick

Down Comforter Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 323.10

Okay, to be totally upfront, down comforters can be a liiiiittle pricey, but this one is totally worth the splurge. And if you don’t believe me, just look at the 376 five-star reviews.

two

this eco-friendly alternative

Down Alternative Comforter ettitude ettitude.com

$ 140.00

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly alt that still gets the job done, go for this one that’s made from organic bamboo and recycled water bottles. Not only is it great for all seasons, lightweight, and clump-resistant — it’s also good on our planet and hypoallergenic.

3

this hyper affordable one

All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Linenspa amazon.com

$ 29.99

For a more affordable option, this microfiber down-alternative comforter is going to be your year-long bae because it works for every single season. No shivering in the winter and no sweating in the summer. You’ll be at your perfect sleeping temp, no matter what!

4

this cooling bb

Purple duvet

For those with mad allergies (hi, me), get yourself one of these guys. This down alternative comforter from Purple is free of sneeze-inducing allergens and pokey feathers that could irritate sensitive skin. Plus, it’s super cooling, which makes it perfect for summertime snoozes.

5

this moody choice

Goose Down Comforter Alanzimo amazon.com $ 139.00

$ 119.99 (14% off)

For a moodier bedroom aesthetic, go for this dark gray goose down comforter. It has a 1200-thread count cotton sateen shell — perfect for both softness and breathability.

6

this goose down comforter

Luxurious Siberian Goose Down Comforter Egyptian Bedding amazon.com $ 144.95

$ 129.95 (10% off)

While I am not entirely sure what “Siberian goose” is exactly, I * do * know that this comforter is getting rave reviews across the board. We’re talking over 800 five-stars here. Also of note, this comforter is hypoallergenic, which is ideal for the allergy-afflicted who still want authentic down.

7

this v floofy one

White Goose Feather and Goose Down Comforter Kathy Ireland bedbathandbeyond.com

$ 69.99

Fluffy and luxurious, this not-crazy-expensive comforter has customers leaving love notes in the reviews, like “great deal, great price, great purchase.”

8

this extra fluffy down alternative

Down Alternative Duvet Insert Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 269.00

If you’re into the idea of ​​a down alternative option but skeptical about how fluffy it would be, treat yourself to this one by Parachute. It’s free of allergens and yet feels like a legit cloud.

9

this machine-washable one

All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter KASENTEX amazon.com

$ 64.99

This much-loved blue comforter is made with a down alternative, which means 1. it’s more affordable and 2. it’s machine-washable. Clutch.

10

this fahncy one

Pinch Pleat Goose Down Comforter Three Geese amazon.com

$ 129.00

The pleated pattern on this comforter is très chic, and it’s finished off with a double needle stitch, which means it’s going to hold up for a lotta years — unless you really put it to work, if you know what I mean. 😉

eleven

this top-rated pick

Quilted Comforter Duvet Insert Utopia Bedding amazon.com

People are downright obsessed with this bedding. Like, they’re really, really, really into it. It has over 17,000 reviews, 80 percent of which are five-stars. Not only is this insert machine-washable, it’s also super cozy and won’t put a major dent in your bank account.

