The colder days call for a warmer dish, how about trying these bean broth recipes?

Kitchen Guide – 11 bean broth recipes to try on cold days

Photo: Kitchen Guide

The coldest days of the year are coming. And in this time of autumn and winter there is nothing better than eating something warm to ward off the cold, isn’t it? Soups and broths are often the stars of the season and, let’s face it, they are delicious and practical to make. But there is a recipe that is almost unanimous when it comes to broth: beans!

There are the most varied bean broth recipes, you can do it with black beans, carioca beans, put a bacon, a pepperoni… Humm! And thinking about this very traditional dish, Guia da Cozinha made a list with 11 bean broth recipes to try on those colder days and warm your heart. Gather those who already live with you, or share this fear with a friend by video call and enjoy these delights!

11 bean broth recipes that will warm you up

1. Bean broth with bacon in the mug

Time: 1h (+ 2h of sauce)

Yield: 12 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of bean soup with bacon in mug

1kg of black beans

2.5 liters of water

1 bay leaf

200g of bacon in small cubes

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

1/2 seedless red pepper in small cubes

1 celery stalk in small cubes

Salt and red pepper sauce to taste

Chopped green scent and fried diced bacon to accompany

Method of preparation

In a bowl, place the beans, cover with 1 liter of water and soak for 2 hours. Transfer the beans to the pressure cooker with the sauce water, add the bay leaf, cover and cook, over medium heat, for 15 minutes, after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure come out naturally and open the pan. Allow to cool and blend in a blender until creamy. Heat a large pan over medium heat and sauté the bacon for 5 minutes or until the fat comes off, without browning. Add onion, garlic, pepper and sauté for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Add celery and sauté for 2 minutes. Pour the beaten broth, salt, pepper and the remaining water. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Transfer to mugs and serve accompanied by green scent and bacon.

2. Northeastern bean soup

Time: 1 am

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 cup of raw carioquinha beans

1.6 liters of water

2 tablespoons of oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 SAZÓN® Flavor of the Northeast Seasoning sachets

1 and 1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons of green pepper, seeded, finely chopped

2 small tomatoes, seeded, chopped

1/2 cup of desalted and boiled dried meat

Method of preparation:

In a pressure cooker, place the beans, cover with 1 liter of water and cook for 30 minutes after the pressure starts. In a large saucepan, place the oil and heat over high heat. Add the onion and sauté for 2 minutes or until transparent. Add the cooked bean grains, the cooking broth, 1 sachet of SAZÓN® Seasoning, the salt to the remaining water and cook with the semi-covered pan for 10 minutes. Transfer to the blender jar and blend until smooth. Strain, return to the pan and heat over medium heat. Add the peppers, tomatoes, dried meat and the other sachet of Seasoning SAZÓN® and cook for another 2 minutes or until the tomatoes start to soften. Remove from heat and serve.

3. Bean soup with cachaça

Time: 40min

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 slice of pepperoni sausage in slices

2 cups of cooked black beans

1 cup of tea

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 cube of rib broth

1 tablespoon of hot sauce

2 tablespoons of cachaça

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons chopped green onions for sprinkling

Fried diced bacon for sprinkling

Method of preparation:

In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat and fry the sausage until golden brown. Beat the beans in a blender with the water. Drain the sausage and set aside. In the pan, with the fat of the sausage saute, the garlic with the rib broth and the pepper sauce. Add the beaten beans and add the cachaça as soon as it boils. Boil for another 3 minutes. Adjust the salt, if necessary. Serve in cups (tea) or mugs, sprinkle with chives and bacon. Serve with the fried sausage.

4. Bean broth with sausage

Time: 1h (+ 12h of sauce)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of bean broth with sausage

500g white beans

3 liters of water

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon of olive oil

150g diced bacon

2 sliced ​​calabrian sausages

1 diced onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 teaspoon of spicy paprika

400g chopped peeled tomatoes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons of flour

Chopped parsley leaves for garnish

Toast

10 slices of loaf of bread with grains

Olive oil and salt to taste

Method of preparation

Soak the beans in water for 12 hours. For toast, cut the slices in half and place in a pan. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and place in a high preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reserve. Drain the beans and transfer to a pan. Cover with 3 liters of water and add the bay leaf. Cook over medium heat until the beans soften without breaking up. Reserve with water. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat and brown the bacon and sausage. Add the paprika and the tomato. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add the beans and cook for 10 minutes, over low heat, after boiling. Season with salt and pepper. In a frying pan melt the butter and sprinkle the flour, frying until lightly browned. Add to the broth, stirring until it thickens slightly. Divide between individual bowls, decorate with parsley leaves and serve with toast

5. Creamy bean soup with pasta

Time: 50min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of creamy bean soup with pasta

2 cups of carioca beans

2 bay leaves

8 cups of tea

1 cube of beef broth

2 tablespoons of oil

300g diced bacon

200g of thinly smoked pepperoni sausage in slices

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

1/2 chopped chili pepper

Salt and chopped chives to taste

1 cup (tea) of conchinha pasta

Method of preparation

Place the beans in a pressure cooker with the bay leaves, the water, cover and cook for 25 minutes over low heat, after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure come out naturally and open the pan. Let cool and beat 2/3 of the beans in a blender with the broth and the broth until it forms a cream. Reserve. Heat a pan with the oil over medium heat and fry the bacon and pepperoni until golden brown. Reserve a portion of the pepperoni to decorate. Add the onion, garlic, pepper, salt and sauté for 3 minutes. Add beaten beans, uncooked beans, pasta and more water, if necessary. Cook until the pasta is al dente. Transfer to bowls, decorate with reserved pepperoni, chives and serve.

6. Bean soup with noodles

Time: 1 am

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Bean Broth Ingredients with Pasta

2 cups of baked beans (with broth)

1 chopped tomato

1 chopped onion

4 cups of tea

2 cubes of bacon broth

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 cup (tea) bacon

1 slice of bread in slices

3 crushed garlic cloves

1/2 chopped red pepper

1/2 teaspoon of dried fine herbs

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 cups desalted, cooked and shredded dried meat

1 diced cassava

1 diced chayote

1 diced italian zucchini

2 cups of ave maria pasta

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

1 round Italian bread to serve

Method of preparation

In a blender, beat the beans, tomatoes, onions, water and bacon stock until smooth. Reserve. Heat the oil in a pressure cooker over medium heat and sauté the bacon, paio, garlic, pepper, herbs and cumin until golden brown. Add beaten beans, dried meat, cassava and chayote. Cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes, after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure come out naturally and open the pan.

Return to the heat, add the zucchini, the pasta and season with salt and pepper. Cover with water and cook for another 5 minutes or until the ingredients soften. Cut a lid on the bread, make a cavity in the center and pour the broth. Sprinkle with green scent and serve.

7. Black bean broth

Time: 50min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients black bean broth

2 cups of black beans

7 and 1/2 cups (tea) of water

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons of oil

300g thin sliced ​​smoked sausage

300g diced bacon

3 chopped garlic cloves

1/2 chopped seedless black pepper

1/4 cup (tea) of cachaça

Salt and chopped chives to taste

Crackling to accompany

Method of preparation

Place the beans, water and bay leaves in a pressure cooker, cover and cook for 25 minutes, after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure come out naturally and open the pan. Let it warm and gently blend in the blender. Reserve. Heat a pan with the oil over medium heat and fry the sausage and bacon until golden brown. Add the garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Add the pepper, cachaça and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the beaten beans, salt and cook until boiling. Transfer to mugs, garnish with chives and serve with crackling.

8. Fatty bean broth

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Fat bean broth ingredients

2 cups of carioca beans

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons of oil

3 chopped garlic cloves

1 chopped onion

2 slices of diced pepperoni sausage

2 diced carrots

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 cups of our priest-style pasta

Sliced ​​seedless chili pepper for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Place the beans and bay leaf in a pressure cooker, cover with plenty of water and cover the pan. Cook for 20 minutes over low heat, after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure come out naturally and open the pan. Carefully beat half the beans in a blender, return to the pan and set aside. Heat another pan with the oil over medium heat and fry the garlic, onion and pepperoni until golden brown. Add reserved beans, carrots, salt, pepper and, if necessary, add more water. Add the pasta, adding water, little by little, until the pasta and carrot soften. Transfer to a tureen, sprinkle with

pepper and, if desired, serve with French bread.

9. Creamy bean broth

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Creamy bean broth ingredients

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of carioquinha beans

1 bay leaf

8 cups of tea

2 tablespoons of oil

1 cup of diced bacon

400g of chopped flounder

1 chopped onion

1 clove of minced garlic

300g diced cassava without filaments

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

Method of preparation

In a pressure cooker, add the beans, the bay leaf and pour half the water. Cover and cook for 20 minutes after the pressure starts. Turn off, wait for all the pressure to come out naturally, open the pot and let the beans cool. Transfer to a blender and blend for 2 minutes. Reserve.

Heat another pressure cooker with the oil over medium heat and sauté the bacon and meat for 5 minutes. Add onion, garlic and fry for 2 minutes. Pour the remaining water, the cassava, season with salt, pepper and cook 15 minutes after the pressure starts. Turn off, let all the pressure come out naturally and open the pan.

Return to the heat, add the beaten beans, set the salt and cook for 5 minutes with the pan open. Hang up, transfer to a tureen, sprinkle with green scent and serve.

10. Spicy bean broth

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Spicy bean broth ingredients:

500g of red beans or carioca

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons of oil

200g diced bacon

1 slice of diced pepperoni sausage

1 diced onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

Salt and chopped green scent to taste

1 chopped seedless black pepper

How to prepare spicy bean broth:

In a pressure cooker, place the beans, cover with water and add the bay leaf. Cover and cook for 20 minutes over low heat after the pressure starts. Turn off and let cool. Beat the blender with the cooking water and pass through a sieve, squeeze with a spoon and set aside. Heat a large pan with the oil over medium heat and sauté the bacon until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and set aside. In the same pan, fry the pepperoni for 2 minutes, add the onion and garlic and sauté for 3 minutes or until golden brown. Pour the beaten beans into the blender and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally or until the broth is thick. Serve sprinkled with bacon and the green smell.

11. Carioquinha bean broth with carrot

Time: 30min

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

4 cups (tea) of carioquinha beans cooked with broth

3 cups of tea

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

200g diced bacon

2 sliced ​​carrots

1 cube of vegetable broth

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation:

In a blender, beat the beans with water for 3 minutes. Reserve. In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and sauté the onion, garlic and bacon until golden. Add the carrot, vegetable stock and beaten beans and cook until the carrot is tender. Season with salt and pepper, mix and turn off the heat. Transfer to a soup bowl and serve.

Did you like our selection of bean broth recipes? Don’t forget to share on networks!

