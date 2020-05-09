There are many applications to read books from the mobile, but obviously this forces us to be paying attention to the screen. What if we could read a book while doing other things like taking a walk? It is not a secret that the consumption of content in audio format is growing rapidly. Podcasts are the best example of this, but there are also audiobooks, a new-not-so-new way of consuming literature easily and simply.

There are many applications and services that you can access from your mobile to listen to these audiobooks, so taking advantage of the fact that today is Book Day, we have collected some of the most popular. Most are compatible with iOS and Android, so there is no excuse to start enjoying audiobooks right now.

Google Play and Apple Books

We start with the alternatives that come pre-installed on all devices: Google Play and Apple Books. The first, available on Android, allows access to a huge catalog of books and audiobooks for a single paymentThat is, you pay only once and you can access the audiobook as many times as you want from any device on which you have configured your Google account. You can see all the ones from this link.

More of the same goes for Apple Books. In the iOS reading application you can access both books as one-stop audiobooks. As in Google Play, once you pay for a title it will be saved in your iTunes account and you can access it from the iPad, the Mac or any device on the block that you have at home. It should be noted, by the way, that on both platforms you can access a sample to see how it is narrated and if you like it or not.

Google Play Books

Apple books

Storytel

Storytel is a kind of “Netflix of audiobooks”. Through a monthly subscription you will be able to access a huge library of thousands and thousands of audiobooks in Spanish, Latin Spanish and English. The subscription price is 12.99 euros per month and includes a free 14-day trial during which you can listen to any title.

Among the benefits of Storytel are the possibility of downloading audiobooks for listen to them offline, the ability to modify the playback speed so that the narrator does it faster or slower and the option to add a timer that causes the app to close after a certain time. It can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

Storytel

Audible

Audible, an Amazon company, is similar to Storytel but slightly different. It is available in Spanish, Latin Spanish, English, German, French, Italian and Chinese, so you will have content to give and give away.

Audible subscription is $ 14.95 a month and allows you to get a free audiobook every 30 daysAlthough you can also pay annually ($ 149.50). The most expensive subscription, platinum, is worth $ 22.95 per month and allows you to get two free audiobooks per month. It may be slightly expensive, but the positive part is that the books you get while you pay the subscription will be yours forever. It is available on iOS and Android.

Audible

AudioBooks

In the line of Audible there is AudioBooks, a service with 125,000 available audiobooks that you can access by paying one $ 14.95 monthly subscription. This subscription allows you to get a free audiobook per month. As you may have guessed from the currency, the titles are only available in English, but if you have a good level or just prefer the original version, it might be interesting.

AudioBooks can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the App Store and has a 30-day free trial thanks to which you can access your first audiobook. Once the first month has passed, you can decide if you want to stay or prefer to opt for another service.

AudioBooks

iVoox and Spotify

iVoox and Spotify, although they are podcasts and music applications, have various programs dedicated solely and exclusively to audiobooks and stories. In the case of iVoox, with few exceptions, the vast majority can be listened to completely free of charge. The good thing is that anyone can upload their own narration of the books or stories they consider, so you will surely find a title that you like.

Both iVoox and Spotify allow download the titles to listen offline And, if we stick to iVoox, from the website you can download the MP3 file to play it from any other player. Both applications are available on Google Play and the App Store. Here you have the audiobooks on Spotify and here the category “Audiobooks and stories” on iVoox.

iVoox

Spotify

Audiobooks

AudioLibros is a library of 24,000 royalty-free books from authors like Shakespeare, Alexandre Dumas, Oscar Wild or Charles Dickens. It is an application focused on great literary works such as “La Divina Comedia” by Dante, “Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle or “Don Quixote de La Mancha” by Miguel de Cervantes, each one divided into episodes. You can stream or download the file to be able to access it offline.

From the library of 24,000 books, 2,400 are available in Spanish. As soon as you open the application, it will ask you in which languages ​​you want to listen to the titles, so you will have no problem filtering. The app is available on Google Play and the App Store and is completely free.

Audiobooks

Services to buy and download audiobooks

Beyond applications, on the web it is possible to find some services that allow cBuy Audiobooks and Get MP3 File to play it from anywhere. One of the most prominent is SonoLibro, which make audio dramatizations, that is, it is not only the narration, but they have sound effects, actors and background music. You can access a free catalog from its website and even listen to a sample to see if it convinces you.

AudioTeka is another similar service, although it is flat storytelling. You can buy any title of those that have their catalog and listen to it where you want, although they have an app for iOS and Android for those who do not want to have to be passing files from the computer to the mobile or vice versa. Finally, at Lit2Go you can access a huge catalog of completely legal free audiobooks of royalty-free works.