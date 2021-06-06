109 thousand 389 doses of vaccines against covid-19 apply

MEXICO CITY.

Are registered 186 new deaths from covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported 186 deaths from covid-19, totaling 228,754 and an estimated 21,358 active cases were reported.

According to Covid-19 Daily Technical Release, the occupancy of general beds is 13 percent and beds with a ventilator, destined for critical patients, is 13 percent.

At the cut-off at 9:00 p.m., it was reported that on Friday, June 4, 109,389 doses were applied.

At a general level, from December 24 to Friday, June 4, a total of 34 million 457 thousand 602 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, intended for health personnel, educational personnel, adults over 60 years of age and more , people 50 to 59 years old and 40 to 49 years old.

So far, 27 percent of the population in Mexico is vaccinated, that is, 24 million 098 thousand 361 people, of which 59 percent (14 million 118 thousand 256) already have the complete vaccination scheme and 41 percent (9 million 980 thousand 105) with half scheme.

Regarding the reception of vaccine doses from the laboratories that have distributed in Mexico, there are 42 million 347 thousand 665: 16 million 108 thousand 755, from Pfizer BioNTech; 11 million 193 thousand 600, from AstraZeneca; 8 million SinoVac; two million 400 thousand, from Sputnik V; and four million 645 thousand 310 of CanSino vaccines.

