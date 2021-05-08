109 Best Sex Toys for Women

Babeland | Lelo | Wild Flower | John francis

If you’ve ever felt a lil overwhelmed trying to buy sex toys, you’re not alone. After all, there are so many kinds. From clit toys, to bullets, to internal toys, to rabbits, wands, butt plugs and more – it’s a lot. Not to mention the differences in price, material, brand, and functionality. Between the high-tech, adorably small, and powerhouse versions, there’s just a ton to sort through. Not to worry, we’re here to help you narrow down your next vibe purchase right here. Consider this our master list of toys worth trying and buying.

Whether you’re a vibe beginner or pro, it always helps to ask yourself what you’re looking for in a toy before diving into the options. Is it external clit stimulation? Internal stimulation with girth or length or both? Or maybe you’re looking for a toy that’s versatile enough to get you off no matter how you want to use it.

Also, keep in mind that you’ll have a better time if you get some lube in the mix. You’d be hard pressed to find a toy that isn’t made better with lubrication. While you can pick from water-based, silicone-based, or oil-based, we recommend water based lubes as a general umbrella lube that’s safe for all sex toys and condom usage. (FYI, silicone based and oil based lubes can break down silicone toys and condoms). A good lube will make things way more pleasurable – if you’ve never lubed up before purposefully, prepare for your sex life to change. We’re fans of Lelo’s “personal moisturizer” (a euphemism for lube, btw) as it’s water-based and comes in a chic little bottle you’ll feel nice seeing on your dresser or nightstand.

And thirdly, always practice good sex toy hygiene. You can wash your toys with soap and water, but if you really wanna ball out, it’s not a bad idea to pick up some specific sex toy cleaner to use as well. Here’s our guide on cleaning your sex toys.

Whether you’re looking for your very first vibrator or your 300th, we’re here to help. Here’s our list of 109 of some of the best sex toys you can buy rn.