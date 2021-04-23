10,814 cases and 132 deaths and the incidence rises three points, to 232

The incidence of the coronavirus rises again after two days of stabilization. Health has confirmed a slight rebound of three points, to 232, in the rate of infections. In its report this Thursday, it notifies 10,814 positives and 132 deaths.

This increase in the transmission average places, once again, Catalonia in the extreme risk zone (it marks 256 cases, seven more than yesterday), so that once again there are nine territories at that threshold of greatest danger. The Basque Country, Navarra, Madrid, Aragon, Andalusia, La Rioja and the autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta are still above the 250 barrier marked as a ‘limit’ by the ministry.

The positives confirmed in the last 24 hours amount to 5,461, a number similar to the last, with Madrid (1,962) and the Basque Country (970) as areas with the highest recent transmission. In total, there are already 3,456,886 confirmed diagnoses of coronavirus in Spain.

Health has 77,496 fatalities due to covid since the virus arrived in Spain, with 330 deaths in the last seven days. This data grows with respect to previous balances, although it fluctuates between updates of the different communities. Madrid (86) and Andalusia (63) continue to set the worst records in terms of mortality in the week.

Although the incidence rises, the data move in the line of “stabilization” that Health expected after the peak after Easter, with fewer deaths than on Wednesday.

Vaccination with Janssen kicks off

This Thursday the first doses of Janssen began to be administered, to patients between 70 and 79 years old, after the EMA ok after the investigation on the side effects of this vaccine.

