At 107, Ana del Valle has survived two pandemics. For the past few days, this resident of Cadiz, Spain, has been officially cured of the coronavirus. Almost a century ago, she had already overcome the Spanish flu, reports the newspaper La Vanguardia.

“Ana grew up in the countryside. When the Spanish flu arrived, her family had no more milk or food. It was she, aged 7, who had to go to the nearest farm to buy it, “says her daughter-in-law. “But she passed out on the road, and her mother found her with a high fever.”

Contaminated in a retirement home

Ana Del Valle has lived in a retirement home since 2012. In early March, the coronavirus epidemic began to affect Spain. Her daughter-in-law learns that visits are now prohibited in the establishment and that an employee has contracted the virus. A few days later, the retirement home informed him that all of the residents had been tested.

On March 20, the new grave: Ana is reached by Covid-19. She was then hospitalized at the nearest hospital. The family is worried. Difficult, in these times of crisis, to maintain the link with it. Thanks to a team of “peerless” caregivers, her daughter-in-law manages to call her every day.

“We knew there was a team of specialists, psychologists and doctors taking care of her. They organized video calls, they sent us photos,” she said.

His condition is improving day by day

At first, Ana’s condition deteriorated rapidly. She was transferred for a moment to intensive care, where she was undergoing heavy treatment. But gradually, his health improves. Just over a month after contracting the virus, she is officially declared cured.

“She is now recovering at an incredible speed,” continues her stepdaughter. As proof, Ana has already asked for a walker and, with the help of a nursing assistant, is now able to start walking again in the corridors of the hospital.