This Tuesday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They announced the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity Credits to the Word

Zoé Robledo, owner of the IMSS, announced the progress in the dispersion and allocation of solidarity credits to the word.

He began remembering that, according to the who, this May 5 is the World Day of hand washing.

So far, there are 107 thousand 853 credits deposited and 122,644 approved applications.

The advance between approved requests and the credits deposited, goes in 87.9 percent.

Advance in resource dispersion

Omar Mejía, Deputy Treasurer of Operation, updated the dispersion figures and the rejections.

So far, the 98.4 percent of credits but 1.6 percent were rejected.

In addition to the rejections for errors in the data of the beneficiaries, now it is also added that the account number does not correspond to the bank provided by the beneficiaries.

Credits for the Welfare Census

The logistics plan allowed 16 thousand 801 Beneficiaries disposed of their resources through credits from the Welfare Census.

Sedatu

David Cervantes, Undersecretary of Territorial and Agrarian Planning, explained the Popular Housing Strategy program of said agency.

This program aims to revive the local economy and address the backwardness of housing in marginalized areas through 50 thousand emerging shares.

These actions will be carried out in 68 municipalities in 14 states.

As part of the actions implemented by the Sedatu, a program will be carried out, within the urban improvement program, in certain municipalities where, through the Wellbeing Census, the beneficiaries will have the opportunity to obtain supports to improve their homes.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital