Jennie Stejna is a Polish woman from 103 years old yes, just survived the Coronavirus and to celebrate the triumph against the virus, the granny celebrated with a beer all right cold.

Three weeks ago, Stejna was the first to test positive for COVID-19 at the nursing home where she lives.

Jennie started with a fever so she was moved to a separate room to prevent her from infecting more people.

As the days passed, Jennie started to get worse, so the staff at the nursing home contacted Stejna’s family so they could say goodbye.

Shelley Gunn, her granddaughter, came to the place to say goodbye to her granny. When she was reunited with her relative, Gunn asked Stejna if she was ready to go to heaven, to which the old lady said yes.

But miracles exist …

Despite little chance that Jennie would recover, on May 13 she began to recover.

And so, days later, her proud granddaughter assured that her “brave granny“Beat the virus.

And so he celebrated …

To celebrate the feat of beating the COVID-19, the staff of the nursing home gave Jennie a beer cold.

As USA Today reported, Stejna was the first resident to get sick from COVID-19 And there are still 33 grandparents struggling to recover from this virus.

