103-2 and to whom he lost

The Roland Garros tournament, the Parisian Grand Slam played on brick dust, could well change its name and be christened Rafael Nadal. It is that the Spanish is the lord and master of said contest, the one who he played 16 times and won 13 times! Tremendous. In addition, his match record is beastly: 103 won versus 2 lost. Against whom were those two defeats? Little Schwartzman wants to be the third.

On 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 had no rivals that can make him bite the dust. In those 13 years, Rafa was lethal in Paris and took all the titles, to be the winner at Roland Garros. However, What happened in 2009, 2015 and 2016? Here we tell you. As for the Peque to take note as well.

In the 2009 Nadal fell surprisingly to Robin Soderling. It was in the quarterfinals with the Swedish victory 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 and 7-6. Finally Roger Federer was champion by beating Soderling in the final. “Federer deserves the title,” said Rafa after its elimination. So it was.

Soderling defeated Nadal in 2009.

On 2015 the Spanish again went into the quarterfinals and his executioner was Novak Djokovic, who then lost the final to Stanislas Wawrinka. The Serbian took Rafa out in three sets: 7-5, 6-3 and 6-1. “I lost in 2009, and it was not the end. I lost in 2015, and it will not be the end,” he warned. Nadal, with the blood in his eye.

Djokovic beat him in 2015.

On 2016 also did not win the tournament, although he did not lose on the court. After Sam Groth and the Argentine Facundo Bagnis, Nadal did not show up in the third round against Marcel Granollers. “I have to retire due to a problem in my left wrist that I have been dragging. If I continue, I may break”, explained the multi-champion.

History Nadal vs. Small:

Beyond those three games, two lost and one that did not appear, Rafa has 103 wins. Infernal. And now, in the quarterfinals of the 2021 edition, he goes against Schwartzman. The record against Peque is 10-1. The two times they met at Roland Garros, the Spaniard won (2018 and 2020). The Argentine’s victory was in the 2020 Masters 1000 in Rome, 6-2 and 7-5. Will it be the third to download it in Rolanga?

