Mexico City.- Doña María, 102 years old, was discharged after five days of remaining in the Respiratory Diseases Module (MER) of the General Hospital of Zona (HGZ) No. 36, of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, after responding positively to medical treatment.

The IMSS beneficiary, originally from the municipality of Hueyapan de Ocampo, Veracruz, entered the MER over the weekend when presenting respiratory distress, initiating respiratory protocol, reported the director of HGZ No. 36, Gaspar Vivas Castillo.

He explained that during her stay the patient received treatment with good clinical evolution, as well as a series of medical studies that determined her discharge, as she presented hemodynamic and respiratory stability.

“Fortunately, the patient was discharged home with no evidence of respiratory distress and clinical improvement; at home they should continue with the proper care for an older adult indicated by the doctors, ”explained the manager.

Carmen, one of Doña María’s 10 children, thanked the Social Security staff for the care her mother received during the hospitalization, as well as the signs of affection that were essential for her recovery, she said.

“My mother tells us that she is very happy to return home, she is grateful as we are for the attention she received and for the affection; May God pay them for everything they did for her and for us, ”he said.

Doña María, grandmother of 60 grandchildren, received applause from the MER medical staff when leaving the medical facilities.

The IMSS remembers the recommendations for the care of older adults in general, as they are a risk group for respiratory diseases: have a healthy distance, keep home confinement, frequent hand washing, take a healthy diet, as well as avoid visits from family and friends .

