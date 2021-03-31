102 People Test Positive for Coronavirus After Getting Vaccinated in Washington; experts explain the “vaccination break”



A person is vaccinated against the coronavirus in Florida.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

102 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the washington state since last february after the virus vaccine was administered.

According to the report this week by Katu 2 ABC, of ​​that group, two people died and eight were hospitalized.

The Washington State Department of Health cataloged these cases as “vaccination rupture,” which is reported in all immunization efforts.

It should not be a cause for alarm

“It is exactly what you expect. Nothing is 100% effective, ”said the Dr. Ken Stedman, Portland State University.

The expert added that, as long as the virus remains latent and until the majority of the population is vaccinated, cases of this type will continue to be reported.

However, the specialist said that the above should not be used as an excuse to avoid vaccination.

“I was very excited to see this data. It seems that the number of rupture cases after people complete the vaccination process is still lower than the 5% that you would expect ”, argued the doctor. “It seems that the vaccines are working,” he added.

“With vaccinations, we should be talking about the people who are surviving and not getting the disease instead of the very few who have gotten the vaccine and for whatever reason got sick,” the doctor insisted. “If this is anything it is good news and nothing to be scared of. It is another good reason to get vaccinated, “he said.

The Washington State Department of Health did not specify whether the people who tested positive for COVID-19 had a new variant of the virus or whether it was the original strain.

Precisely, last Friday the US Government announced that it began a clinical trial, with 12,000 volunteers, to find out if people vaccinated against COVID-19 can transmit the disease.

“In about five months, we hope to be able to answer an important question: if people who have been vaccinated can become infected and have no symptoms, and if they can transmit the disease to other people,” said US government chief epidemiologist Anthony Fauci.

The test will also determine if the vaccines limit the amount of virus that remains in the nose and if they reduce the possibility of spreading it to others with whom there is close contact.