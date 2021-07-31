101st pole position for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is without a doubt the best at the Hungaroring, where he claimed his 101st pole ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen. Fernando Alonso qualified 9th and Carlos Sainz had an accident

July 31, 2021 (4:25 PM CET)

Pole position for Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

The “king” of the Hungaroring, Lewis Hamilton, achieved his 8th pole position at this circuit. Your partner Valtteri Bottas qualified second, and both will be the only ones in the top ten to start on Pirelli’s medium compound.. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was third, followed by his partner Checo Pérez, Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), Lando Norris (McLaren), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso and the tenth Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin). Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) had an accident in Q2.

Valtteri Bottas congratulating his teammate Lewis Hamilton on his 101 pole position

At 3:00 p.m. (CET) the qualification began, while Mick schumacher he was still in his garage waiting for his mechanics to finish fitting a new change to the Haas, after the accident he suffered in FP3. Finally did not participate in the qualification.

Finally Mick Schumacher did not contest the qualification

The top two contenders for pole position, Bottas, Hamilton and Verstappen, started one after the other, both on soft tires. And Verstappen set the best time, followed by Hamilton at 2 tenths and Bottas at 3. The two Spanish riders started in a second group: Alonso placed eighth and Sainz fourth, 4 tenths behind Verstappen.

After passing through their respective garages, some drivers returned to the track: the two from Mercedes were on the same tires from their first attempt. Others such as Verstappen, Sainz, Gasly, Leclerc, Alonso, Pérez and Ocon decided to stay in the pits, so they only used a set of softs.

Began the Q2 and only four pilots mounted the media: Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas and Pérez, the rest had the softs, they did not want to risk. And it was when Sainz, trying to make a good lap, lost control of his Ferrari in the last corner and crashed into the protections. Red flag when there were 6’40 ”left. Hamilton was first followed by Leclerc, Verstappen, Alonso 4th, Vettel, Gasly, Bottas, Pérez …

Carlos Sainz accident in the last corner

Q2 resumed with Bottas mounting another new set of media, instead Hamilton was wearing soft, like the rest of the drivers. In the end, Verstappen set the fastest time on the softs, followed by Norris, Gasly, Pérez, Alonso 5th, Hamilton aborted his lap on the softs, followed by Leclerc, Bottas, Ocon and Vettel. For all this, of the top 10 only the two from Mercedes will start the race with the media, the rest will do so with the soft.

On the first fastest lap of Q3, Lewis Hamilton placed first, with a time of 1’15 ”419. Behind his teammate Bottas, 3 tenths and Verstappen third to no less than half a second. The Red Bull man complained of “lack of grip on these tires.” Pérez was fourth, 1 second behind Hamilton, followed by Leclerc, Ocon, Gasly, Alonso 8th, Norris – the only one with used tires – and Vettel. The Mercedes were unbeatable and there was only one more attempt left.

It was time for the last fast lap attempt to form the grid order in the top ten. And they all rode new soft Pirelli. Hamilton did not improve, but his time served to claim his 101st pole in F1. Bottas qualified second ahead of Verstappen, followed by: Pérez, Gasly, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso 9th and Vettel.

The race will start at 3pm (CET).

QUALIFICATION:

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’15.419 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’15.734 0.315 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’15.840 0.421 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’16.421 1.002 5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1’16.483 1.064 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’16.489 1.070 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’16.496 1.077 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’16.653 1.234

9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’16.715 1.29610 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’16,750 1,331 11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’16,871 1,452 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’16,893 1,474 13 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’17,564 2,145 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’17,583 2,164

15 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’17,919 2,500 17 George Russell Williams 1’17,944 2,525 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’18,036 2,617 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’18,922 3,503 20 Mick Schumacher Haas