100th pole position for Lewis …

Lewis Hamilton’s 100th pole at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was achieved in the first of two quick lap attempts in Q3. It was enough for him to set the lowest time of the whole weekend: 1’16 ”741. Behind him, already only 36 thousandths, Max verstappen (Red Bull), so second will be his best position on the Spanish GP starting grid. Third was Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) to 1 tenth. The rest were located further away: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) qualified fourth at 7 tenths, closely followed by Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in sixth position, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Czech Pérez (Red Bull), Lando norris (McLaren), and completed the top ten: Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

In this Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, pole position is of vital importance. Looking at the statistics, of the 30 Grand Prix held here, 22 of the race winners started from the first position, 5 of them from the second, and the time the winner started from further away was in 2013, when Fernando Alonso occupied 5th position on the grid.

Since 2013, the Mercedes team has always taken pole position in the Spanish GP -8 in total-, 5 of them achieved by Lewis Hamilton. The pole record is held by Michael Schumacher with 7.

Qualifying started ten minutes later the scheduled time -15h10 (CET) – because during one of the previous support races, some barriers were damaged at Turn 9 and had to be repaired. The temperature was higher than in the morning during FP3: 25 degrees ambient and 44 on the track.

Q1 started and of the 20 drivers, only Hamilton and Bottas came out on the medium tire. And Bottas set the best time (1’18 ”005), followed by Verstappen, Gasly, Pérez, Sainz made the fifth, 2 tenths behind Bottas, followed by Hamilton, Ricciardo… while Alonso made the tenth at just half a second.

Most of the drivers were back on the track, even Hamilton mounted a soft set to test both compounds for Q2, although he only did one lap with it. On the contrary, the first five stayed in their garages –Bottas, Verstappen, Gasly, Pérez and Sainz-, as well as the seventh and eighth –Ricciardo and Ocon. Lando Norris climbed to the top position setting the weekend’s lowest time so far (1’17 ”821), followed by Bottas, Leclerc, Verstappen, Gasly, Pérez, Sainz 7th, Hamilton was 9th and Alonso 12th.

Bottas and Hamilton were the first to leave to contest Q2 and both with soft tires. But It was Verstappen the one who set the best time, dropping to 1’16 ”922, the lowest time of the weekend up to that moment, scoring no less than 4 tenths from Bottas and 7 from Hamilton, second and third respectively. Carlos Sainz placed fifth ahead of Norris, followed by his teammate Leclerc and Alonso. The time differences from Hamilton were very small, only 1 tenth between Leclerc (6th) and Ricciardo (10th)!

They had one more try left. The pilots went to the pits and placed another set of softs, except Hamilton, who put some used ones, while Verstappen stayed in his garage, I did not need to risk, since his time was hard to beat and no one could beat it. Bottas was second followed by Hamilton, while Carlos Sainz moved up to fourth, ahead of Pérez, Norris, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Ocon and Alonso tenth. The two Spanish pilots could contest Q3.

Norris, Leclerc and Alonso took to the track with some used soft tires to contest the Q3, they only had one new game left. On the contrary, the rest did it with new ones. Pérez went off the track and had to abort his lap, while Hamilton was the fastest (1’16 ”741), followed by Verstappen and Bottas, all three with only 1 tenth between them. Carlos Sainz had the fifth fastest time, while Alonso the 9th.

On the last lap to form the grid order on Sunday, the 10 drivers started one after another with a set of new soft tires. Hamilton failed to improve his time, but took pole position, his 100th in F1. Verstappen was second ahead of Bottas, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz sixth, Ricciardo, Pérez, Norris and Alonso tenth. Only Leclerc and Pérez could improve their time on that last lap.

The race will start on Sunday at 3pm (CET).

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’16.741 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’16.777 0.036 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’16.873 0.132 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’17.510 0.769 5 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’17.580 0.839

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’17.620 0.8797 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’17.622 0.881 8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’17.701 0.960 9 Lando Norris McLaren 1’18.010 1.269

10 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’18.147 1.40611 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’17,974 1,233 12 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1’17,982 1,241 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’18,079 1,338 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’18,356 1,615 15 George Russell Williams 1’19,154 2,413 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’18,556 1,815 17 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’18,917 2,176 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’19,117 2,376 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’19,219 2,478 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’19,807 3,066