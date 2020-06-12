This may be a good time to change your rate in Orange or go to the French company to sign up for your new offer. Orange Go Flexible becomes one more option within the French operator’s rate portfolio. To date, this was made up of Go Play with 7GB, Go On with 10GB or Go Up and Go Top with unlimited data. For those who do not need so many gigs we have Kids, Squirrel, Essential and Talk, all within contract.

Orange Go Flexible is here

Orange wants to innovate in the Spanish market with the launch of the tariff Go Flexible, a unique concept in terms of flexibility of use that includes a 100 GB data voucher to consume over six months. In addition to that, we will have unlimited calls so we don’t have to worry about this aspect.

This rate is based on the fact that we do not spend the same every month. In summer, at Christmas, at Easter … these are dates when we need more gigabytes than others. From June, 15 We will have the possibility to choose between a rate that we can use without worrying about the consumption peaks (or not having consumed almost a month).

This offers 10GB of data for the regular use of each month and additionally an extra 40GB to enjoy when the client needs it. For the customer, the operation is completely transparent. When you go beyond the usual 10GB per month, you will continue browsing at top speed and consuming additional bonus data. This extra bonus is renewed every 6 months and the client will have all the information in the client area in the My Orange app.

The price is 24.95 euros per month. In addition, as a launch promotion we will have a 50% discount for 6 months. The rate has a registration fee of 0 euros, unless the client requests the withdrawal in the first three months (in which case he will pay 25 euros).