100,000 km test to the popular SUV

Ladies and gentlemen, dear premium drivers, these are truly dream cars. Those who do not stay in the clouds, but in everyday life and in the budgets of normal people. The Dacia duster It is one of the best-selling SUV in Spain. Currently, and with data from last April, it occupies the sixth place in the top ten of the medium SUV segment in our country.

It was a whole revolution when the Dacia Duster arrived in 2010 to the market. Now, in 2021 it undergoes a profound renewal, a facelift that will bring new features both in terms of aesthetics, equipment and mechanics, while waiting for the appearance of the third generation already planned for 2024.

Dacia Duster SCE 115: many positive things for such a low price

Perhaps the top model in the range of Renault’s Romanian subsidiary don’t shine with innovative technology, refined details and exquisite material quality, but yes for an attractive overall package, at an unbeatable pricel. Most small SUVs start at just under € 20,000, while the current entry-level Dacia Duster TCe 90 is listed from € 13,390.

Dacia Duster 100,000 km.

It is a very affordable SUV, especially since the Duster is one of the largest models in its class in terms of appearance. Many of the drivers have praised in our long-term test the good habitability and generous boot, on the one hand, and the manageability and interior brightness of a 4.34 meter long car for the other.

They have also Highlights its numerous storage compartments and intuitive operation of the controls, including the infotainment system with the touch screen, which normally works quickly and reliably. And the fact that it can also be expanded and updated through the online portal is equally positive.

Dacia Duster SCE 115: the most negative aspects

In the less good side, the front seats have received criticism due to the lack of lumbar support and the fact that they were not heated in the test unit, upholstered in leather. They have also received criticism for having little support, with low side supports. And the adjustment range of the headrests, short, while those of the rear seats do not have a stop when adjusted. Isofix anchors are difficult to access and do not have a protection cover.

Dacia Duster 100,000 km. AMS (10)

The discomfort of leather upholstery is made more evident by its sensitivity to ambient temperature (as in any car), because the air conditioner takes a long time to heat up or cool down the interior, also being noisy. On the other hand, the air flows of the ventilation system are not very powerful and are not effective enough to keep the windows free of mist when it rains.

In this section, say that windshield wipers leave a large part of the glass unclean and the reversing camera often only provides a cloudy image to the rear due to running water. Entry thresholds, load line, and impractical swing door handles also get dirty quickly, but elementary functions always do exactly what they should: they really work well.

Well, like almost all functional elements. Well, almost always, because the first fault that appeared after about 5,500 km was in the navigation screen, although it was only for a moment and it never happened again. The error memory did not reveal any defect, and as I said, this problem does not recur any more.

Dacia Duster 100,000 km. AMS (7)

In the odometer reading, with 17,093, the tailgate draws attention with intermittent noises, which disappeared when its stops were readjusted in the official review that was due to be carried out shortly. Much later, the replacement of a faulty windshield washer pump (under warranty) and two low beam bulbs were listed as an issue on the test schedule; that was it.

Dacia Duster SCE 115 at night

Speaking of light. Although xenon or LED headlights were not offered at the time of the test (currently even the basic versions have full-LEDs), lThe yellowish halogen light creates a wide and fairly homogeneous illumination on the road. In addition, the Duster brakes firmly until the end of the test, and its early intervention ESP reliably keeps the car on track. The optical blind spot warning system turns out to be a useful aid, although at some point in time it stopped working in heavy rain.

As soon as Comfort, high under normal conditions, is slightly affected on uneven road surfaces because of the somewhat short suspension travel that does not absorb ripples and bumps fully effectively when they are particularly deep or noticeable. Soft damping makes the body tend to rollHowever, compared to its predecessor, progress is clearly evident.

Dacia Duster 100,000 km.

A leap in quality that can be seen even in the engine section, which in the case of our unit, a 1.6 liter atmospheric gasoline, is no longer part of the Duster offer. Sure, in “turbo times”, the torque of 156 Nm is very poor at 4,000 revolutions for the 1,227 kg of curb weight.

The manual gearbox lacks a sixth gear to lower revs and consumption (in the test, an average of 8.5 liters of super per 100 km), with greater relief on the road.

But, All in all, this SUV definitely meets the basic needs of the car. And our British “Top Gear” colleagues are not entirely wrong in their opinion that the Duster is “a much better car than it should be at this price.” Five periodic reviews for a total of about 1,600 euros, changing only front brake discs and pads after 100,000 km, and an estimated depreciation of only 42.8 percent.

Dacia Duster 100,000 km.

Dacia Duster SCE 115: the charm of everyday life

Particularly I am surprised by the fact that the simple and robust materials turn out to be very durable, as they show practically no wear. At the end of the long-term test, the Dacia Duster is no worse than at the beginning, even the squeaks and creaks are still absent. In reality, low expectations of a car, due to being cheap, are not met.

Quite the contrary: after miles of driving and a lot of use, you learn to understand its charms. One of the testers put it in a nutshell: “Only simple things don’t disappoint.”