The unofficial start of the summer in the United States has set off some alarms.

The images of crowds on beaches and other outdoor spaces without a mask or the recommended social distancing against the covid-19 took over the country’s social networks and media this week.

An image of Missouri this past weekend.

As of May 27, all 50 US states had begun to reopen at least partially, among warnings from the scientific community about the risk of "new peaks" and a number stuck in the minds of many: 100,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins count.

And surely the worst is that it will probably reach 110,000 in mid-June, according to projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although 100,000 of more than 326 million represents a lower mortality rate than that of the United Kingdom, Spain or Italy, it is still an enormous tragedy for the country.

To put it in perspective, BBC correspondent in Washington Jon Sopel stressed on Wednesday that “the US war against the invisible enemy, as Trump likes to call it”, has killed more Americans in a matter of three months than the conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan in a 44-year aggregate.

Why, then, was it decided to restart the country’s economy?

An uneven situation

“We are starting to see some positive changes in some places, but if there is one thing that has started to become clear it is that [el problema] it is not equally distributed throughout the United States, “Jeremy Youde, global health policy specialist and dean of the University of Minnesota School of Humanities, Duluth, tells BBC Mundo.

"It is difficult to have a general picture national of what happens," he acknowledges.

But several territories that decided to release the new normality did not comply.