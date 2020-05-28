The unofficial start of the summer in the United States has set off some alarms. The images of crowds on beaches and other outdoor spaces without a mask or the recommended social distancing against the covid-19 took over the country’s social networks and media this week. An image of Missouri this past weekend. More 100,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins count. “data-reactid =” 55 “> As of May 27, all 50 US states had begun to reopen at least partially, among warnings from the scientific community about the risk of “new peaks” and a number stuck in the minds of many: 100,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins count. And surely the worst is that it will probably reach 110,000 in mid-June, according to projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although 100,000 of more than 326 million represents a lower mortality rate than that of the United Kingdom, Spain or Italy, it is still an enormous tragedy for the country. To put it in perspective, BBC correspondent in Washington Jon Sopel stressed on Wednesday that “the US war against the invisible enemy, as Trump likes to call it”, has killed more Americans in a matter of three months than the conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan in a 44-year aggregate. Why, then, was it decided to restart the country’s economy? An uneven situation “We are starting to see some positive changes in some places, but if there is one thing that has started to become clear it is that [el problema] it is not equally distributed throughout the United States, “Jeremy Youde, global health policy specialist and dean of the University of Minnesota School of Humanities, Duluth, tells BBC Mundo. general picture national of what happens, “he acknowledges.” data-reactid = “64”> “It is difficult to have a general picture national of what happens, “he acknowledges. Read more But several territories that decided to release the new normality did not comply.

"Each state has its own criteria for making the decision even though the actions of one affect all the others (…) This has resulted in some states with a growing number of covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are opening," says Amanda Glassman, global health policy specialist and executive vice president of the think tank Center for Global Development.

“That indicates that the transmission is not under control,” he added in conversation with BBC Mundo.

The role of the White House

The experts consulted mention multiple factors behind the reopening – from the pressure of the economy, the politicization of the response or even “the erroneous perception that the virus is an external threat” – but they especially emphasize the lack of political leadership and a clear national plan.

"Let's say that many governors and their teams do not seem to have the capacity, especially when at the federal level not consistently supported," Glassman says.

Memorial Day was created to commemorate all those who died in the civil war between 1861 and 1865 in the United States.

Trump has blamed China for the severity of the pandemic and has defended its management on numerous occasions: “Experts say that if we had not acted as we did (…) we would have between 10 and 25 times more deaths,” he said. Tuesday.

However, it took the White House about six weeks to add other relevant actions, wasting the valuable time it had gained, according to experts.

“We have it under control” (January 22); “It will go away in April with the heat” (February 10); “We will open the country for Easter” (March 25) … are some examples of the erratic declarations of the head of state, while the figures did not stop rising.

Surfers went out to catch the waves again at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

“We should unite behind a common strategy, which should be led by a rational vision of risks and benefits promoted by the White House, so that we can all be on the same page and help as many people as possible, but not we have done, “regrets political analyst Leonard Steinhorn.

And it is that to the difficult times of coronavirus is added the campaign towards the November elections, where Trump is risking his position and the Democrats the opportunity to take it from him.

During the crisis, both Republicans and Democrats have launched harsh accusations, reflecting the high tension in the country.

And when the fight against covid-19 becomes a "partisan issue, it is difficult to identify voices of public health officials who have credibility and authority to really provide guidance," he adds.

Doubts about the figures

Anthony Fauci himself, one of the most respected doctors on the White House team against the pandemic, came to acknowledge last week in a Senate hearing that the actual number of deaths is “almost certainly higher” than the officer .

Anthony Fauci virtually appeared before the US Senate. and warned of the risk of lifting the restrictions prematurely.

In any case, to understand the decisions made in the United States at this critical moment in its history, one must not lose sight of its character and culture, as the professor at the American University stresses:

"Even people who are cautious, who are worried, who think we should not rush, we all share in the sort of American unease: this is a country that rarely looks back, constantly looks forward."

“We are a constantly dynamic society with an economy of very few regulations (…) There is mistrust towards authority, among many experts. And we must add that to all this.”