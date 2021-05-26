10,000 Ships, Game of Thrones spin-off, now has a screenwriter

In 2019 it was revealed that HBO was working on three Game of Thrones spin-offs – 59%: 9 Voyages (also know as Sea Snake), which will show the adventures of the legendary sailor Corlys Velaryon, head of House Velaryon and husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen; Flea Bottom, which will focus on the homonymous neighborhood, which is the poorest area in all of King’s Landing; Y 10,000 Ships which will focus on the Rhoynar and their princess Nymeria of Ny Sar, who, as the title indicates, is said to have commanded a fleet of 10,000 ships.

In all this time, not much has been known about any of these series. That just changed for the better. Deadline just revealed that 10,000 Ships already has a scriptwriter and it’s about Amanda segel:

Amanda Segel, executive co-producer of Hulu’s Helstrom and Person of Interest has been hired to write one of the Game of Thrones spin-offs. Deadline understands that Segel is going to be in charge of the 10,000 Ships project, which is one of three spin-offs that were revealed to be in development at HBO. HBO has declined to comment.

That last part makes it very clear that this is not official information, since the study has not revealed or confirmed it in any way. If so, that gives the impression that this spin-off is closer to being a reality than the other two mentioned.

What we do know about Nymeria is that she led the Rhoynar in their exodus from Essos to Dorne when her people were defeated by the Valyrians during the Second Spice War. That was a thousand years before the events of game of Thrones. In fact, this princess is so legendary that that’s why she gave her name to Arya Stark’s direwolf. In other words, she was one of his female role models.

It should be remembered that it was recently announced that another spin-off has already started filming. Is about House of the Dragon. This was announced on April 26 of this year by his official Twitter account:

Fire will reign. HBO’s original series House of the Dragon is officially in production. Coming soon to HBO Max. In 2022.

This is expected to be the first of many series derived from game of Thrones. History has a lot of material to cut from, but as you can see, this is in the past. HBO has not shown interest in making a sequel, but in focusing on showing us legendary events that are mentioned in the original novels. This makes all the sense in the world because the ending was hated by so many of the fans. Therefore, it is not likely that many want to know what happened next. What they would like, and they have expressed it from time to time in networks, is for HBO to re-film the end of the series. For many, the Snyder Cut is proof that that would be possible if they wanted to. On the other hand, it would be unprecedented for a television station to return to make the end of one of its series. That would be admitting that they made a wrong decision and it would affect the careers of those involved in the end, although well that of some of them, it is no longer the same, actually.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that recently Esmé Bianco, who will play Ros in game of Thrones, charged Marilyn Manson with rape (Brian Warner) for rape and sexual assault:

Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to restrain Ms. Bianco into sexual acts on multiple occasions. Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in May 2011. Ms. Bianco was aware of the violence that Mr. Warner could use if she resisted, having been on the other side of her temper many times.

