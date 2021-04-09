$ 10,000 Reward in Case of Babies Killed in The Bronx; they still haven’t located the mother

The NYPD quadrupled the reward yesterday, going from $ 2,500 to $ 10,000, seeking clues about the deaths of two newborn twins who were dumped behind a building in the Bronx in November.

Five months later, the mother of the infants has not been identified. “What we’re looking for is the public’s help,” Lt. William O’Toole, commander-in-chief of the Bronx homicide unit, said yesterday. “We did quite a grueling investigation so far, but there is not much that happens in this city that someone does not know.

O’Toole said the NYPD has treated the death as a homicide from the beginning, but that police have yet to find solid leads. Baby boys they were “only a few hours” after being born after a “full term” pregnancy, an anonymous police source said of the chilling finding. “The umbilical cords were still connected.”

The building superintendent found the babies wrapped in a paper bag around 1:45 p.m. on November 9, at 1460 College Avenue, near East 171st Street.

NYPD officials say video from the area does not show who dumped the bag with the babies’ bodies, which they were naked and dead for less than 12 hours when they were found.

Initial reports that they had been strangled by an umbilical cord or died from a fall were dismissed, O’Toole said. Residents of the building have worked with the NYPD, but police have yet to locate the mother. “It doesn’t appear to be from a fall,” he added, quoted by the New York Post. “It appears that they were beaten or intentionally blunt force trauma.”

“Someone threw them in the trash, either in some domestic or relationship situation that she was in, ”the mother, O’Toole said. “We would love to talk to the mother and help her, obviously, if she is in dire straits.”

Police have ruled out that the babies came from a nearby homeless shelter. NYPD continues to investigate scenarios about how they could have died, assuming they were born alive.

Authorities remind mothers that New York has a safe haven law, that allows parents surrender a newborn up to 30 days old anonymously and without prosecution, in hospitals, police or fire stations, and other designated spaces. You can also leave it with someone and immediately notify the authorities of the infant’s location.

Anyone with information about this case should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.