Huawei has just presented the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro +, its new devices for the beginning of this year, with which it wants to aspire to a good piece of the high-end, even with the absence of Google, something of which I already told you about my experience recently.

One of the key points of the company to aspire to the top is that it has dedicated special importance to photography, since it knows that users are also giving it more and more value when buying a mobile.

And now the Chinese company has decided to announce a contest in which it will reward the winner with no more and no less than $ 10,000 and with a Huawei P40 Pro. But, yes, there are certain conditions when participating.

This is all you need to know about the Huawei photo contest

Huawei is organizing a photography contest in which you can take 10,000 euros and a completely new Huawei P40, in which you will be able to participate as long as you submit your photography before midnight on July 31 of this year, Beijing time (GMT + 8), yes. Participation, yes, necessarily requires that you take the photograph with which you participate with a Huawei or Honor device, without any restriction on its range or on the year in which it is presented. With this, we assume that Huawei wants to reward its users, and make sure that the terminal – and the money – falls into the hands of a person who is going to want this device.

The images or videos submitted may only have been processed on a Huawei or Honor phone, but the use of third-party processing software is permitted. Images must be in .jpg format and must not be less than 1000 pixels on the shortest side, nor exceed 20 MB of weight. In addition, videos can also be presented, with a weight less than 500 MB.

Although, if you want, you can upload a maximum of 30 works to participate, and you must submit your image to the correct category, among which we find:

Near and far: “Discover new places and new experiences using the new features of the phone’s camera, such as the telephoto lens, the super wide-angle lens and the macro capture lens.”

Good evening: “Capture fun moments in low light.”

Hello! How about it ?: “Share the emotion or inspiration of day-to-day experiences.”

Faces: “Experiment with identity and the power to make a portrait of yourself or others.”

Live moments: “Record stories in less than 10 minutes (10 seconds minimum).”

Narration: “Use sequences of between 3 and 9 photos to tell a story, express an emotion, register changes or look for a trend.”

You can submit more than one image to the same category, and you must attach your Huawei ID, your username, profile photo and region, as well as email, phone number and age. And, the good thing about all this is that in addition to the top prize of $ 10,000 and a Huawei P40 Pro, there are many more prizes.

Category winners (15): $ 1,000 a Huawei P40 Pro and an electronic certificate

Finalists (50): Huawei P40 Pro and an electronic certificate

Honorable Mentions (5): Huawei P40 Pro and an electronic certificate

So if you have a Huawei or an Honor and want to win a Huawei P40 Pro, and even some money, you just have to access the contest to participate, between now and July 31, the results of which will be known more or less in mid-September.

