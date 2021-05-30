1,000 million, 37 signings … and still without Champions

The Chelsea is the brand new champion of the Champions League and the Manchester City Pep Guardiola is left, once again, without the long-awaited orejona. The blue team prevailed in the final of the maximum continental competition by City and is crowned for the first time at the highest level at European level. Pep Guardiola does not achieve its objective, the main one that was put together with the board since its hiring and for which it was spent close to 1 billion euros from your arrival. May 29 is already marked in red in the history of City, but it does it again in the Sampedor coach’s duty.

Guardiola came to Manchester City in the summer of 2016, a year after leaving the Bayern Munich. The revolution began with a step forward for the English club, which had already conquered the Premier League but was choking the Champions League, with inferior results over what was assumed with its economic muscle. Since the arrival of Sampedor’s coach, spending on the transfer market has never been a problem for the owners: during its first season, City spent more than 200 million euros on transfers of Stones, Sané, Gabriel Jesús or Gündogan.

960 million in five seasons

An amount that multiplied over the years to reach the current 960 million. That is what City has spent on transfers since the arrival of Pep Guardiola to Manchester: Rúben Days, Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo have been the most expensive for the English team, whose largest expenditure with Guardiola on the bench it has been curiously in the defensive zone, a line that worked wonderfully until the final, where Dias and Stones opened up to let Havertz score the 0-1, ultimately decisive.

And is that the Manchester City showed in the tie against PSG that it is one of the most complete teams in the world, but did not do the same on D-day against Chelsea. Only one goal received, but the scoring drought also portrayed the defenders. Precisely, almost 800 of the 960 million invested in the market by the City of Guardiola They have been to reinforce the defense with the signings of Rúben Días (68 million), Cancelo (65), Laporte (60), Mendy (57.5), Stones (55.6) or Walker (52), among others.

He arrived in Porto as a great favorite

Until now, the spending on transfers and the quality of the workforce had not been enough to succeed in Europe. The City dominated the Premier League, but something was missing when the Champions League anthem sounded. The Monaco, the Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon had eliminated the English in the previous four years and those of Guardiola they had not been able to reach the semifinals despite investing an average of 200 million per season. To this list is now added the Chelsea, which endorses Guardiola’s City the cruelest defeat of all it has suffered since the coach’s arrival in 2016.