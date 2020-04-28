Distributor of copyrighted Brazilian films – saying “art” may be a little pretentious, but many are, and great art -, Embaúba granted its portfolio for free streaming.

To watch, just go to www.embaubafilmes.com.br/locacao, choose the title of your interest and use the promotional password embauba. It’s a little over the top, but you still have three days to watch great movies, and for free. The promotion is from April and runs until Thursday, the 30th, in a joint initiative of the distributor with directors and producers who want to reach the public with their exceptional works. On the website, the reader / viewer keeps up to date on new promotions and future releases. Some pearls:

The Tiger Neighborhood

The film by Affonso Uchoa, from Minas Gerais, who put the cinema of Contagem on the map and won the Mostra Aurora, in Tiradentes, in 2014, among other festivals. A look at the periphery and the marginalized characters who find their place of speech in front of the camera. The ending is one of the most beautiful in recent Brazilian cinema.

Arabia

In Brazil, Affonso Uchoa may still be considered a half-secret author, but film buffs need to read what they write about him in important English-language publications, such as FilmComment. For the Lincoln Center magazine, Uchoa is a genius and his work in process summarizes the conditions / contradictions of the working class in Brazil. Arabia is loosely based on the story by James Joyce. The diary of a suffering life, that of a worker in a working-class village of Ouro Preto, orality made rich by the prosody from Minas Gerais. Co-directed by João Dumans, anthological interpretation by Aristides de Souza.

Rain Is Singing in the Village of the Dead

In Tocantins, and after the death of his father, the young Ihjãc, of the Krahô ethnicity, refuses to be a shaman and flees to the city. The father’s ghost will bring him back to his origins. Documentary fiction, fictionalized documentary. The 2018 feature (on the edges) of the duo Renée Nader Messora and João Salaviza offers one of the most beautiful representations of the Brazilian Indian on screen.

Hellraiser

Deusimar, the owner of the inferninho, the sailor Jarbas, the real estate speculation and the poetics of Pedro Diógenes and Guto Parente, which subvert codes and genres in a ghostly narrative, rich in meanings and worth discovering.

