1,000 Irish farms connected by satellite | News | Connectivity

Eurona has strengthened its position in Ireland, a market in which it has been present since 2007 through its subsidiary Eurona Arden, with the first farm connection of a total of up to 1,000 seeking to connect under the National Broadband Plan, the national broadband program promoted by the Irish government.

The Spanish company has already connected the first farm in Cavan County; a first step to give connectivity to one of every five farms in the territory, which has more than 5,000 agricultural or livestock sites. The objective is, together with the Government of Ireland, facilitate the empowerment of the field and guarantee the future of the sector in the country with the impulse offered by Internet: from a door to more clients or suppliers to, with a certain technology, knowing the day-to-day of their farms ‘in situ’ despite not being present in the place, they point out from the multinational.

This project is part of the high-speed Internet installation plan in a country in which agriculture has a specific weight in the economic and social sphere and also has a relevant role in the fight against climate change. Therefore, the irruption of broadband will value concepts such as sustainability or biodiversity, since the purpose of this program is to offer more tools to rural actors so that they can lead a more competitive, sustainable and fair model, in line with the objectives of the European Union.

1,000 Irish farms connected by satellite.A fertilized path in Spain

Eurona’s Irish subsidiary is the main service provider in County Cavan, a region that lacks national providers and where Eurona has already provided Internet access to more than 3,000 homes and businesses, located in rural areas, with speeds above 100 Mbps. The subsidiary is based on the experience gained by the parent company in Spain, a country that is also characterized by a great weight of the agriculture and livestock sector. The company, in its fight against the depopulation of rural areas, has already guaranteed the efficient management of agricultural and livestock farms such as that of Digitanimal in Ávila. Thanks to satellite technology, the cattle carrying sensorized collars send data to a server so that the farmer knows the status of the animals in real time.

Likewise, the operator also works in Spain in the agricultural sector where it has already connected to farms such as that of Florette in Alicante. This connectivity enables farmers to transmit their crop management data in real time from their mobile devices, allowing the optimization of resources, process automation, cost reduction and efficient management of agricultural holdings.

According Fernando Ojeda, CEO of Eurona, “This agreement with farms in Ireland not only represents a step forward in the group’s business plan, but, as pursued by the Irish broadband plan, it will be a boost for the country’s agricultural and livestock sector, whose model of digitization could serve as an example and be exported to other countries that are lagging behind in this matter where the agricultural and livestock sector is strategic ”.